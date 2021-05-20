newsbreak-logo
Egyptian pharaohs exhibit opens at Natural History Museum of Utah

By Tamara Vaifanua
FOX 13 News
 1 day ago
If you’re fascinated with Egypt or maybe want to learn more about this ancient civilization, a new exhibit at the Natural History Museum of Utah is sure to pique your interest.

“We’re really excited to present 'Egypt: The Time of Pharaohs' and we ask guests and visitors to come to the museum travel back in time,” said Tim Lee, Director of Exhibits, Natural History Museum of Utah.

There are over 350 artifacts in this exhibit – some more than 4,500 years old.

“We have a mummy, we have coffins and a sarcophagus—those are fantastic—all part of it. Those are all part of the afterlife section, sort of have to wait till the end to experience that literally,” Lee said.

Many of the exhibits are replicas including a large pharaoh sculpture, a Rosetta stone and a papyrus from the Book of the Dead.

Museum directors say there’s something that should catch the attention of people of all ages.

“One of my favorite aspects about this exhibit is that, immediately, you’re immersed into the environment that gave rise to this innovative, inventive, powerful civilization that shaped the entire world,” Lee said.

The traveling exhibit arrived at the museum on eight semitrailers and will remain there until January.

“We’re fortunate enough to be only the third institution in North America to receive this,” Lee said. “Right now, we are getting great feedback from families that this is the best exhibit that we’ve had in our special exhibit gallery to date.

Tickets must be purchased online in advance .

