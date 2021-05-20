Take on life’s obstacles with financial and emotional support from Electro Savings Credit Union
Living large without saving and a feisty "swipe-and-go" lifestyle can make handling financial curveballs, including pandemics, tough. As a universal member representative at Electro Savings Credit Union, Erica Deckard presents members with an array of innovative products and options to help prepare for the emotional and financial effects of a job loss, a decrease in hours or any number of life's hurdles that can make it difficult to put food on the table. Basically, rectifying financial regret in a world of “what ifs.”www.stltoday.com