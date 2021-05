Walmart looks to be poised to offer a low-cost solution for those interested in an Android TV box that would allow them to stream 4K content for just $29.88. 9to5Google snoops have spotted a listing for the Onn-branded device. At under than $30, it costs less than competing 1080p hardware like the Roku Express Plus, making it a generous entry-level offering for those who have yet to dive into the Ultra HD market or take full advantage of their 4K TVs.