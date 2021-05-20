newsbreak-logo
FBI Is Now Investigating 2017 Death Of Asian American Teen In Her Colorado Home As A Hate Crime

By CBS News
news9.com
 9 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe FBI has revealed that it is investigating the 2017 death of an Asian American teenager in Colorado as a possible hate crime, a grisly case in which local authorities said she was purposefully set on fire and burned alive in her family's mountain community home. The FBI said in a statement to CBS Denver that it was looking into the death of 17-year-old Maggie Long as a "hate crime matter."

www.news9.com
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
Local
Colorado Society
Local
Colorado Government
