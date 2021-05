Predominantly set in New York City, ‘Monster’ is a courtroom drama film that explores how social perception can negatively impact the legal system. The story revolves around Steve Harmon (Kelvin Harrison Jr.), a bright and brilliant honor student who aspires to become a filmmaker someday. He can often be found with an analog camera or his phone in hand, taking pictures of or filming the vibrant urban beauty of his Harlem neighborhood and elsewhere in New York. His parents (Jennifer Hudson and Jeffrey Wright) are kind, loving, and actively involved in his life. By all indications, Steve doesn’t sound like someone who will be involved in a crime.