Books & Literature

This week's bestsellers from Publishers Weekly

By Tribune News Service
Marietta Daily Journal
 8 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleHere are the bestsellers for the week that ended Saturday, May 15, compiled from data from independent and chain bookstores, book wholesalers and independent distributors nationwide, powered by NPD BookScan © 2021 NPD Group. (Reprinted from Publishers Weekly, published by PWxyz LLC. © 2021, PWxyz LLC.) HARDCOVER FICTION. 1. "Sooley:...

1. “Sooley” by John Grisham (Doubleday) 2. “Finding Ashley by Danielle Steel (Delacorte) 3. “A Gambling Man” by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing) 4. “The Four Winds” by Kristin Hannah (St. Martin’s Press) 5. “The Midnight Library” by Matt Haig (Viking) 6. “Ocean Prey” by John Sandford (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)
