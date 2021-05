Jurgen Klopp has acknowledged that reigning Premier League champions Liverpool are unlikely to make the top four this season - even if they end the campaign on a five-game win streak.The Reds fell out of title contention midway through the season as they battled injuries to several key defensive players, with Manchester City set to supplant them as league winners with their next victory.But even the consolation of a Champions League spot will evade the Reds this term, Klopp says, as the Reds have not dealt well enough with the challenges of the season.Liverpool are seventh in the table heading...