Clermont, GA

Barbara Chandler Glover, Age 91 Clermont

By Dean Dyer
 10 hours ago

W.R. Strickland & Sons Funeral Home in Clermont announces the death of Barbara Chandler Glover, age 91, of Clermont died on Tuesday, May 18, 2021. A funeral service will be held at 1:00 pm on Monday, May 24, 2021, at Trinity United Methodist Church in Clermont, Ga. Reverend Jeremy Noffsinger will officiate the service. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Sunday, May 23, 2021, from 6:00 pm to 8: 00 pm, and on Monday, May 24, 2021, from 11:00 am to 12:30 pm. Interment will be in Memorial Park Cemetery, Gainesville, Ga. following the service.

