newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wildlife

A plant-fungi partnership lies at the origin of terrestrial vegetation

By CNRS
Phys.org
 23 hours ago

Cover picture for the article450 million years ago, the first plants left aquatic life. Researchers from the CNRS and the Université de Toulouse III—Paul Sabatier, in collaboration with INRAE, have succeeded in demonstrating that this colonization of land by plants was made possible by a partnership between plants and fungi. Validating this 40-year-old hypothesis allows us to understand a stage that was crucial to the development of life on Earth. The study is published in Science on 21 May 2021.

phys.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fungi#Fossils#Fungus#Earth#Plant Life#Dry Land#Cnrs#Inrae#Crispr#Plant Vegetation#Plant Terrestrialization#Present Day Plants#French Scientists#Symbiosis Failure#Aquatic Life#Genes#Mosses#Bryophytes#Lipids#Collaboration
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Wildlife
News Break
Science
Related
AstronomyCNET

'Mysterious dark deposit' suggests Mars volcanoes could still be active

This story is part of Welcome to Mars, our series exploring the red planet. Mars was once a hot spot for volcanic activity -- around 3 billion to 4 billion years ago. A team of scientists now suspects Mars could still be volcanically active, after spotting what may be evidence of a recent eruption dating to within the last 50,000 years. The discovery could have implications for finding signs of microbial life on the planet.
EnvironmentPhys.org

Study of ancient corals in Indonesia reveals slowest earthquake ever recorded

A slow-motion earthquake lasting 32 years—the slowest ever recorded—eventually led to the catastrophic 1861 Sumatra earthquake, researchers at the Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NTU Singapore) have found. The NTU research team says their study highlights potential missing factors or mismodelling in global earthquake risk assessments today. Slow-motion earthquakes or slow-slip...
AstronomyPosted by
Coast to Coast AM with George Noory

Study Suggests Mushrooms Grow on Mars

A thought-provoking new study from a team of scientists who examined images of Mars argues that the Red Planet is rife with mushrooms and other fungi that can be seen growing over the course of time. The intriguing hypothesis was laid out in a paper published this week in the journal Advances in Microbiology. The researchers behind the study looked at sequential images taken by the Opportunity Rover and the HiRISE satellite which orbits Mars and, in the process, noticed objects on the surface of Mars changing dramatically in a manner suggesting that they could be alive.
Wildlifesciencecodex.com

Study indicates São Tomé island has two species of caecilians found nowhere else on Earth

SAN FRANCISCO, CA (May 10, 2021) -- The Gulf of Guinea islands harbor an abundance of species found nowhere else on Earth. But for over 100 years, scientists have wondered whether or not a population of limbless, burrowing amphibians--known as caecilians--found on one of the islands is a single or multiple species. Now, a team of researchers from the California Academy of Sciences and the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History has contributed the strongest evidence to date that there is not one, but two different species of caecilians on São Tomé island. Their findings, published today in Molecular Ecology, also suggest that volcanic activity may have led to the divergence of the species.
Sciencewildfiretoday.com

Study offers earliest evidence of humans changing ecosystems with fire

Mastery of fire has given humans dominance over the natural world. A Yale-led study provides the earliest evidence to date of ancient humans significantly altering entire ecosystems with flames. The study, published on May 5 in the journal Science Advances, combines archaeological evidence — dense clusters of stone artifacts dating...
Astronomydogonews.com

Our Earth May Have A Mysterious Fifth Layer

Geologists have long maintained that our Earth comprises four layers — the crust, the mantle, the outer core, and the deepest layer — the inner core. However, a team of scientists led by Jo Stephenson, a doctoral student in seismology at Australian National University in Canberra, now asserts that our planet may be harboring a mysterious, fifth "inner-inner core" as well.
Astronomylodivalleynews.com

Scientists claim to have seen fungi on Mars

An international group of Researchers She thinks she has found evidence of life on Mars. Is that they noticed pictures Red planet Where you can see something similar to a fungus. The images used by the scientists were made by Houmi Curiosity of e Another chance ‘retired’ in 2019. at...
Wildlifesciencenewsforstudents.org

Scientists Say: Genus

Genus (noun, “GEE-nus,” plural, Genera, “GEN-er-ah”) This is a word used in taxonomy for a group of closely related species. Taxonomy is the study of how organisms relate to each other. Genus is a very close relation — the species share a common ancestor that is relatively recent. Over time, groups of organisms in the genus adapted to slightly different ways of life. They formed different species.
AstronomyInverse

Mushrooms on Mars:

Debarati Das knows how hard it is to find mushrooms on Earth, let alone on another planet. So when Das, NASA scientist and keen mushroom forager, heard that a team of researchers claim there are mushrooms on Mars, she was skeptical, to say the least. Here’s the claim: In a...
Agriculturepioneertable.com

Plants to grow in Space: NASA scientists working on it

In addition to the earth, NASA is trying to find the most effective way to ensure sufficient moisture and ventilation for plants to grow in space. As humans compete for interplanetary competition, one of the most important needs will be food. Although a colony on another planet is likely to appear in the future, first obtained supplies from the earth, but ultimately humans must learn the science of growing food under adverse conditions in an attempt to break through the boundaries of agriculture.
Gardeningcutoutandkeep.net

Painting Plants And Fungi

Three natural studies with which to build your skills.   . Plants and fungi make versatile subjects for painting, covering a wonderful variety of textures and shades. From houseplants to woodland mushrooms, there’s no end to the inspiration here, and specimens are easily accessible on the whole. Organic subjects are ideal...
Aerospace & Defensethirdpodfromthesun.com

Scientists Mine 16th Century Ship Logs for Geophysical Research

As ships explored the world from the Age of Sail through 20th century, mariners kept detailed navigation records using the Sun and stars. Scientists scoured these ship logs, many of which are preserved in European libraries, for clues about Earth’s magnetic field. The work, published in 2000, created the first-ever magnetic field map for the past 4 centuries.
Earth SciencePhys.org

Ocean-bottom sediments tell a story about ancient Greenland summers

Over hundreds of thousands of years, sediments from southern Greenland have been making their way into the ocean, where they're carried by underwater currents to a location in the Labrador Sea called the Eirik Drift. Here, they settle on the ocean floor, where they form a record of history, accumulating...
WildlifeAnderson Herald Bulletin

On Nature column: Explore the fascinating world of fungi

In the great scheme of things, fungi may not seem to merit much attention. However, they play an outsized role in our ecosystem and our lives. Fungi (fungus, singular) have cell walls made of chitin, a tough protective covering. They reproduce by means of spores and simple cell division. Fungi cannot make their own food because they lack chlorophyll, so they produce enzymes that digest food outside their bodies. These enzymes are responsible for the rotting of fruits and vegetables, the smell of autumn leaves, the musty scent of unused rooms, and the distinctive odor of soil. Fungi and bacteria are decomposers that release nutrients locked up in dead organic matter, making them available for new plant growth.
Wildlifekcrw.com

Fungi fanatics: Focusing on the future

Mushroom species are prolific and diverse, and less than 10% of them are documented, according to Doug Bierend. Now the lesser-known fungi are being embraced and studied by groups of naturalists across the country. Journalist Bierend goes “In Search of Mycotopia” in his latest book.