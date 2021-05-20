newsbreak-logo
Global pollen samples reveal vegetation rate of change

By Pennsylvania State University
Phys.org
 23 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleAncient pollen samples and a new statistical approach may shed light on the global rate of change of vegetation and eventually on how much climate change and humans have played a part in altering landscapes, according to an international team of researchers. "We know that climate and people interact with...

