Like the cosmic oddity they take their name from, Supervøid deals in immensity and emptiness at the same time: a near-paradox that their debut album The Giant Nothing reflects in both title and content. The experimental doom-ambient group perfectly captures the blankness of space by iteratively exploring pulsating low-frequency mantras, wrapping them in tiers of ethereal sound. As these layers swirl and condense, they begin to outline an impossibly large vacuum: one that's indescribably massive and yet devoid of all matter. The Giant Nothing is an immense album, and much of that scale comes from how it hints at something even greater and unknowable out there. Venture into the void now with our full album premiere below: