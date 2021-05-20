newsbreak-logo
Marshfield committee clears trail, improves access to open the season

Patriot Ledger
 23 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleMARSHFIELD — Marshfield's numerous walking and biking trails give residents easy access to the town's natural beauty, thanks in large part to the Recreation Trails Committee that works to increase usability and awareness of the trail system. This month, the committee met with volunteers and town officials to open the...

