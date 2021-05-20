newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Pokémon Go’s Gible Community Day details announced

By Michael McWhertor
Polygon
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articlePokémon Go’s highly anticipated June Community Day featuring Gible will take place on Sunday, June 6, from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. local time, developer Niantic announced Thursday. Not only will Gible Community Day offer ample opportunities to catch the rare Land Shark Pokémon, Pokémon Go players will have a chance to catch the Dragon/Ground-type in Shiny form.

www.polygon.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shiny Pok Mon#Mobile Game#Community#Pok Mon Go#Gible Community Day#Special Research#Earth Power#June Community Day#Exclusive#Developer Niantic#Snapshots#Ample Opportunities#Time#Incense#Evolution
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Pokemon
Related
Video GamesPolygon

How to evolve Goomy and Sliggoo in Pokémon Go

Pokémon Go’s new Luminous Legends event welcomes a few new Dragon types to the mobile game, including Goomy, Sliggoo, and Goodra. Evolving Sliggoo into Goodra introduces a new type of requirement in Pokémon Go, but it’s not difficult. (Acquiring the required Goomy candy on the other hand ... ) Evolving...
Video Gamesgamepur.com

Can you catch a shiny Marill in Pokémon Go?

Marill is one of the more notable Pokémon for you to encounter in Pokémon Go. Its evolved form, Azumarill, is one of the best Great and Ultra League Pokémon you can use, with only a handful of counters. It has a variety of useful stats and has a superb moveset to make it a powerful foe. For those looking to hunt down Marill and add it to your collection to evolve it into an Azumarill eventually, you’re probably wondering about your odds of encountering a shiny. Luckily, they’re on your side.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

All Rainy Lure module evolutions in Pokémon Go

All of the Pokémon in Pokémon Go require a small amount of candy to power up and go through their evolution cycle. You can earn this candy by walking with them as your buddy, capturing multiple versions of that Pokémon, trading them in, or completing weekly research tasks. Several Pokémon have additional evolutionary requirements, such as being evolved at night, using an item, or being near a module. There are select Pokémon that will require you to be next to a Rainy Lure module to hit their evolution.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

The best moveset for Azumarill in Pokémon Go

Azumarill is considered one of the better Pokémon a player can use in Pokémon Go, specifically when competing in the PvP arenas of the Great or Ultra League. These competitions feature Pokémon that do not exceed 1,500 or 2,500 CP, respectively, and Azumarill normally falls in as a better choice for the Great League. However, it’s been around for so long, players have enough candy to earn XL candy and boost it up even further when they reach level 50. What makes Azumarill exceptionally good is its stats and its moveset, so you want to use the best one available to it.
Video GamesPolygon

Is Dratini shiny in Pokémon Go?

Pokémon is about catching ’em all, and in Pokémon Go that means catching every variant, including rare Shiny versions of Pokémon. Every Tuesday in Pokémon Go, players will see a specific Pokémon spawning more frequently during Spotlight Hour, which runs from 6 p.m. to 6:59 p.m. local time. Spotlight Hour is your chance to load up on candy, a chance for high CP Pokémon, and, if you’re lucky, a Shiny Pokémon.
Video Gamesimore.com

Pokémon Go: Luminous Legends Y Event Guide

The Pokémon Go Season of Legends continues with the appearance of a new Legendary Pokémon, Yveltal, the Destruction Pokémon, during the Luminous Legends Y event running from May 18 to May 31, 2021. Fortunately, we here at iMore have everything you need to know to make the most out of the event. And be sure to check out our best Pokémon Go accessories so you can be fully equipped on the journey ahead!
Video Gamesgamepur.com

The best Pokémon for the Master League in Pokémon Go – May 2021

The Master League in Pokémon Go places the best Pokémon against each other. You’ll be able to use any Pokémon you want in this division, and there’s no CP restriction for this league, along with any legendary and mythical choices. You’ll need to create a team of three Pokémon, but here are some of the best choices in this league you can consider using. Each of them have their uses, and how you fit them into a team is up to you.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Tomorrow Is Marill Limited Research Day In Pokémon GO

After a mix-up that kicked off the event early, Niantic has reconfirmed that tomorrow is Marill Limited Research Day in Pokémon GO, so perhaps you can make plans to chase a green Shiny circle-mouse on the way to get flowers for your mother. From 8 AM – 10 PM tomorrow, Sunday, May 9th, you will be able to complete Field Research and Timed Research that can potentially lead to a Shiny Maril encounter.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

When is Sylveon coming to Pokémon Go?

It’s been a long time coming, but Sylveon now has a clear release date in Pokémon Go. It will be arriving in the Luminous Legends Y event, which kicks off May 18. However, Sylveon won’t be making its appearance the second part, on May 25. The first part of the Luminous Legends Y event will have players hunting down several Dark-type Pokémon as Yveltal makes its debut to the mobile game.
Technologygamepur.com

The best Pokémon for the Retro Cup in Pokémon Go

The PvP scene in Pokémon Go is consistently changing. There are new leagues and cups every few weeks, and close to the end of a season, players have chance to test their skills in unique competitions. To close out the Battle League’s Season 7, the Retro Cup gives players a chance to return to the roots of Pokémon and use the standard type choices. For the Retro Cup, players can only use Pokémon that do not exceed 1,500 CP, and they can use the first 15 types, which leaves out Dark, Steel, and Fairy-type Pokémon.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

How to get Pancham in Pokémon Go

Pancham is a Fighting-type Pokémon that you can acquire in Pokémon Go. It was introduced during the Season of Legends, alongside the Luminous Legends X event. Players worked together by capturing over 500 million Fairy-type Pokémon worldwide, and Pancham arrived on May 11. There are extremely few ways for you to capture this Pokémon, and the method changes based on when you’re attempting to add this adorable Pokémon to your collection. We’ve already shared how to evolve Pancham into Pangoro, Pangoro’s best moveset, if it’s a good Pokémon, and the chances of you encountering Pancham’s shiny version.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Full Art Cards Of Pokémon TCG: Battle Styles Part 2

Sword & Shield – Battle Styles is the latest expansion from Pokémon TCG. It focuses on the new Legendary Pokémon Urshifu and introduces a new mechanic for those who play the game: Rapid Strike and Single Strike style attacks. This new mechanic begins in Battle Styles and will continue at least through the next two Pokémon TCG sets, including June's Chilling Reign and August's as-of-yet untitled expansion. Battle Styles isn't just a player's set but is also a collector's dream, as this expansion reintroduces Special Art Cards (or, Alternate Arts) which were popular during the tail end of the Sun & Moon era with fan-favorite sets such as Unified Minds, Cosmic Eclipse, and so on. With this series, we will spotlight all of the exciting pulls from Battle Styles, which you can see as they release by following the set's Bleeding Cool tag. This time, we continue with a closer look at the set's Full Art Pokémon cards.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Pokémon GO Fest 2021 Theories Part 3: Team GO Rocket

Pokémon GO will host GO Fest 2021 from July 17th – July 18th this summer. We have been told very little about the event so far, so let's see if we can cook up some theories about what is to come in this blockbuster event. Remember, this is going to be taking place during Niantic's fifth anniversary with the franchise and the overall 25th anniversary of Pokémon as an IP. I believe we can expect some truly special releases. Here are my predictions for Team GO Rocket that we will see released during GO Fest 2021.
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

Pokémon GO – How To Get Shiny Swablu On Community Day

Pokémon GO already has plenty of events going on right now, including the Luminous Legends one that has introduced Xerneas and is about to introduce Yveltal to the game for the first time. Around all of these special events, Pokémon GO always has their monthly Community Day events going on as well. Last month’s put Snivy in the spotlight and now the May 2021 Community Day is celebrating Swablu, the third generation Normal/Flying type. Not only are people going to want to get many Swablu during the event, but especially a shiny yellow one and this guide will tell you how you can acquire one on Community Day.
Video Gamesbleedingcool.com

Sylveon Official Arrives In Pokémon GO Next Week

It's finally happening. After a glitch allowed us to see that mysterious silhouette in mid-April… after a Friendship Event with absolutely nothing to do with friendship tricked the entire fanbase into believing that its release was imminent… it is finally, finally here. Sylveon will arrive in Pokémon GO in two weeks. Let's get into the details, as this Pokémon will not be evolved in the standard manner.
Video Gamesgamepur.com

Is Altaria good in Pokémon Go?

There are several ways a Pokémon can be considered good in Pokémon Go. They might be a solid defensive Pokémon but have low CP value, making them an ideal choice for the Great League, but you’d never use them in the Master League. The same goes for PvE raids, a Pokémon could have a high CP and be great with raids, but there are better choices for you to pick in PvP battles. It all varies. For Altaria, while they’re not an incredibly strong Pokémon, they’re outstanding in the Great and Ultra Leagues.