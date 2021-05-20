newsbreak-logo
Public weighs in on banning marijuana sales in town of Lowville

By Keir Chapman
 6 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleTOWN OF LOWVILLE, N.Y. (WWNY) - People got the chance to weigh in as the town of Lowville considers keeping cannabis sales out. A public hearing held Thursday morning on a local law that would prohibit the sale of recreational marijuana in the town. Some argued to allow the sale, wanting to bring in new industry. But, people concerned about drug use in the community, especially among children, warned of the dangers of too much marijuana.

