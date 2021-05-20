Bernie Sanders Moves to Block U.S. Arms Sale to Israel
Sen. Bernie Sanders will introduce a resolution of disapproval on Thursday regarding the pending $735 million arms sale to Israel. The sale of Joint Direct Attack Munitions kits that transform bombs into precision-guided missiles and Guided Bomb Unit-39s, a weapon developed for penetrating fortified facilities located deep underground, is slated to go into effect on Thursday, though Congress has the power to block or modify the sale up to the time of delivery.gvwire.com