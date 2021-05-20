Cassandra Lichnock announced as new CalSTRS CEO

Fort Lauderdale, FL, May 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Veritas Farms, Inc. (OTCQB: VFRM) ("Veritas Farms" or the "Company"), a vertically integrated CBD and Wellness company focused on the production of full spectrum hemp oil products with naturally occurring cannabinoids, announces that on May 11, 2021, the Company entered into a Securities Purchase Agreement (the "SPA") with an existing shareholder, pursuant to which the Company contemporaneously sold to the Purchaser an aggregate of (a) 2,000,000 shares of its Series A Convertible Preferred Stock, and (b) 1,000,000 shares of its Series B Convertible Preferred Stock, and as a result of the transaction and the voting rights accorded the preferred stock issued, the Purchaser now holds approximately 88% of the voting power of the Company and accordingly, a "Change in Control" has occurred. For more information, please refer to the Form 8-K that the Company filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission in relation to the transaction.