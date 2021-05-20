Cassandra Lichnock announced as new CalSTRS CEO
The Teachers’ Retirement Board (Board) announced the appointment of Cassandra Lichnock as the new chief executive officer of the California State Teachers’ Retirement System (CalSTRS). CalSTRS is the world’s largest educator-only pension fund, with a 75% female membership. Lichnock will serve as the fund’s first female CEO, an important milestone demonstrating the Board’s commitment to diversity and inclusion. Her first day as CEO will be July 1, 2021.www.oc-breeze.com