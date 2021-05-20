newsbreak-logo
Apparel

The adidas YEEZY Slide Is Releasing In "Glow Green"

By Jovani Hernandez
sneakernews.com
 8 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleOver the past year, adidas YEEZY Slides have taken over feeds across social media. And while different believers will give varying answers as to the appeal of Kanye West’s least expensive YEEZY product, one thing’s certain: the slip-on shoe isn’t going away anytime soon. For its next ensemble, the two-piece option indulges in a vibrant “Glow Green” colorway.

