The adidas YEEZY Slide Is Releasing In “Glow Green”

Following an early tease back in March, today we get our first full look at the upcoming Clot x sacai x Nike LDWaffle. The three-way collaboration sees Clot put their own twist on the sacai x Nike LDWaffle, one of the most popular collaborations in recent years. The sneaker comes with all of the familiar double layer details as the previous LDWaffles but in Clot’s signature Net, Orange Blaze, Deep Red, and Green Bean color combination which was recently seen on the return of their Air Max 1 “Kiss of Death” collaboration. The sneaker starts off with a Beige nylon ripstop upper with a sand hue landing on the suede toe, eyestay, and heel. Red and orange are then placed on the double Swooshes, double tongues, double midsole and the heel tabs. For more color we see Green accents the tongue tags, trimming down the eyelets, and the branding on the heels. A gum waffle rubber outsole rounds out the design on this collab. Current reports have the Clot x Sacai x Nike LDWaffle releasing some time in the fall of 2021 for $170. Will this be a cop or pass for you?