Windows 10X has been official for about a year and half now, but those who were looking forward to the more lightweight version of Windows 10 – meant to go toe-to-toe with Chrome OS – might want to temper their expectations a bit. A new report today is claiming that Windows 10X won’t be arriving in 2021 and may not be arriving in the future at all. While that is obviously disappointing news for anyone who was looking forward to Windows 10X, there might be a silver lining to this announcement at the end of it all.