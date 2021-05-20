newsbreak-logo
**Official Trailer & Poster** LET US IN starring Tobin Bell, Mackenzie Ziegler, Makenzie Moss, Siena Agudong – On Demand and Digital July 2

By Adrian Halen
 23 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleMakenzie Moss, Sadie Stanley, Mackenzie Ziegler, Siena Agudong, O’Neill Monahan and Tobin Bell. A spirited twelve year old girl and her best friend look to uncover the sudden disappearances of several missing teens in their small town. Realizing there might be something deeper happening, Emily and Christopher might be up against forces they can’t even imagine. Based on the urban legend “The Black Eyed Kids.”

