Vitalik Buterin burns 90 Percent of his Shiba Inu holdings. The Shiba Inu community expects this to fuel a bull run. Vitalik Buterin, the co-founder of Ethereum has finally sent 90 percent of his Shiba Inu holdings worth $6 billion to the standard burn address per the agreement with the token developers. According to Buterin, this action was to fend off critics from misinterpreting his transactions. Also, 10 percent of the remaining holdings would be sent to charity as keeping them in his original wallet is not an option.