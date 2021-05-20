The Wine Connoisseur: Wine & Bacon — What a combination!

Porto's newest cultural destination, World of Wine (WOW), is delighted to announce the opening of The Wine School. Housed in the old Croft Port building and offering a combination of workshops and wine tastings, The Wine School is another great experience to open at WOW, designed to cater to the curious, the connoisseur and the professional. Attendees will not only learn all about Portuguese wine, but also about wine in general, in an international context. The Wine School is the ideal place to get up close and personal with wine through a series of intimate courses that cater to all levels of expertise. Its offering perfectly complements the existing Wine Experience, which enhances the enjoyment of wine by demystifying its journey from grape to glass through a series of interactive displays and exhibitions.