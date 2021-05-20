newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Drinks

The Wine Connoisseur: Wine & Bacon — What a combination!

By Bob Lipinski
Posted by 
TBR News Media
TBR News Media
 8 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

There are few greater aromas in the world than the smell of bacon sizzling in a frying pan. In fact, bacon’s mystical “sizzling sound” is reminiscent of the pattering of rain striking the ground. Bacon in one form or another is made throughout the world in a multitude of forms,...

tbrnewsmedia.com
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
TBR News Media

TBR News Media

East Setauket, NY
1K+
Followers
967
Post
259K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, opinions and entertainment. We provide you with the latest breaking news and information for your community.

 https://tbrnewsmedia.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#White Wine#Ros Wine#Vegan Bacon#White Meat#Food Drink#Beverages#Wine Lovers#Italian Wine#Red Wine#Sparkling Wine#British#Mourv Dre#Pinot Gris#Sylvaner#Barbera Beaujolais#Pinot Noir#Rauchbier#Amazon Com#American Bacon#Asian Bacon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
Country
South Africa
Country
Germany
News Break
Drinks
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
RestaurantsThrillist

Subway Is Serving 3 New, Cheese-Filled Fresh Melt Sandwiches

The more cheese, the merrier. If you're still recovering from those Saturday night tequila shots (yes, 48-hour hangovers are a thing of adulthood), there's only one answer: carbo-load, my friends. Nothing beats that terrible feeling like a big, cheese-filled sandwich, and it looks like Subway's got you covered with three all-new offerings dubbed Fresh Melts.
RecipesThe Guardian

Jerk pork, grilled fish and mango chow: Caribbean barbecue recipes

I love barbecue season: that smoky smell, the balmy evenings and the sound of laughter all while dining alfresco. Let the marinades do the early work for you, with the barbecue adding the finishing touches. You can swap the mango in the chow for other seasonal fruits – it works brilliantly with apple, cucumber, and pineapple, too. And if the thought of raw chilli sends you running, simply reduce the amount and add a little extra coriander to cool.
Drinkshospitalitynet.org

Now Open: The Wine School At World Of Wine In Porto

Porto's newest cultural destination, World of Wine (WOW), is delighted to announce the opening of The Wine School. Housed in the old Croft Port building and offering a combination of workshops and wine tastings, The Wine School is another great experience to open at WOW, designed to cater to the curious, the connoisseur and the professional. Attendees will not only learn all about Portuguese wine, but also about wine in general, in an international context. The Wine School is the ideal place to get up close and personal with wine through a series of intimate courses that cater to all levels of expertise. Its offering perfectly complements the existing Wine Experience, which enhances the enjoyment of wine by demystifying its journey from grape to glass through a series of interactive displays and exhibitions.
Recipesmyketokitchen.com

Keto Quesadillas Recipe – Delicious Cheese & Beef Burger Filling

This Keto Burger Quesadilla recipe is an easy and fun way to make a low carb meal! These Low Carb Burger Wraps are great for breakfast, lunch or dinner – just add your favorite fillings. This Keto Burger Quesadillas recipe makes 4 servings. 1 serving is 1 Quesadilla and has...
eastcountymagazine.org

18 wine tastings

November 8, 2014 (Ramona) – ‘Tis the season to be merry along the Holiday Wine Trail, featuring wineries on the Ramona East End Loop. You can take the tour December 13 or 14 from 12-5 p.m.
LifestyleMic

The 4 best wine refrigerators

While there are many options to choose from, the best wine refrigerators store your wine at the recommended temperature, which is generally between 50 and 68 degrees Fahrenheit for red wine and between 42 and 50 degrees Fahrenheit for white. The first thing you'll want to decide on is whether you prefer a single-zone or dual-zone model. True to the name, a single-zone model holds one temperature at a time while a dual-zone model lets you store bottles at two different temperatures.
Drinksthespruceeats.com

Keto Mulled Wine

Once the cold weather hits, most of us trade our icy cocktails and frozen drinks for warming beverages. Enter mulled wine, a winter holiday favorite that takes the red wine we love and enhances it with a slew of spices, a hint of sweetener, and an extra ABV kick of brandy.
DrinksPosted by
The Independent

15 best English sparkling wines to toast English Wine Week 2021

Forget prosecco and champagne – drinkers are increasingly choosing English sparkling wine when they want to celebrate in style.The rise of homegrown fizz has been unstoppable in the last decade. There are now more than 100 wineries in the UK with more than two-thirds of the wine produced in England being sparkling.Many of the best sparkling wines have attracted favourable comparisons with champagne. In some southern counties, the soil and climate are almost identical to their world-renowned neighbour over the Channel.Some even use the same varieties of grapes as the famous French fizz – typically chardonnay, pinot noir and pinot...
Food & DrinksDenver Post

Gnocchi, leeks, soupy greens: What else do you need?

The blooming of farmers’ markets in New York happens a lot later in spring than I want it to. March and April pass, and warm days eventually catch up to the chilly ones. But the stalls remain mostly populated by overwintered leeks and spinach, and last season’s potatoes, onions and apples.
Malaga, WAWenatchee World

Wines of the Week

Editor’s note: Judges for the 2020 North Central Washington Wine Awards competition awarded Gold Medal status to these wines. 2019 Syrah Rosé, Columbia Valley, $22 (75 cases) Judges’ notes: Over the years, Al and Kathy Mathews have won gold medals with different styles of rosé, including one with Sangiovese and...
RecipesThe Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal

CAITLIN'S CORNER: Dates stuffed with goat cheese and wrapped in bacon

These make a perfect snack or pair them with a salad for a work lunch. I tend to make multiple batches so we have plenty in the refrigerator to easily reheat. Instructions: Preheat oven to 425 degrees F. First, add the balsamic vinegar to a small non-stick saucepan over medium high heat. Once it starts to boil, drop the heat to low and let it just simmer until reduced by about one third. While that’s reducing, mix goat cheese, herbs and parmesan together in a small bowl until well combined. Spread approximately one teaspoon full of cheese mixture into each date half (you can use more or less depending on your preference). Wrap each half with a piece of bacon and secure with a toothpick. Arrange each date in a cast iron skillet and sprinkle liberally with cracked pepper. Place them in the oven to cook for 10 minutes. If they need extra browning after the time is up, broil them on low until the edges start to char.
Drinksbtrtoday.com

Wine All Day

Heat up your weekend with this wild playlist of the hottest Dancehall, Soca & Reggae riddims that will set fire to more than just your airwaves! Kick off the show with ‘It A Work’ by Charly Black from the Clockwork Riddim! Things will really start to sizzle with Popcaan, Chris Martin, ZJ Liquid & so many more! Get the party started with tracks like ‘Irreplacebale’ by Vybz Kartel & Lisa Hyper!
DrinksNapa Valley Register

This Country Drinks the Most Wine

This Country , Drinks the Most Wine. 'Decanter' broke down an annual report on global wine consumption from the International Organization of Vine & Wine. The report estimates that 23.4 billion liters of wine were consumed globally in 2020, with the United States topping the list. The U.S. reportedly consumes about 872 million gallons per year, which held steady between 2019 and 2020. Germany, Italy, France and the United Kingdom rounded out the top five. China, Australia and Spain were among the countries that experienced dips in consumption, with China down 17.4% since the prior year.
Recipeslacucinaitaliana.com

Pizza With Pea Puree, Spring Onions, Feta Cheese and Hard-boiled Eggs

Dissolve the brewer’s yeast in 1 1/2 cups room-temperature water. Add half the flour; mix quickly and cover with a damp cloth. Let rest for 30 minutes. Add remaining flour and knead the dough for at least 10 minutes, then add salt and mix again. Shape dough into a compact ball and place in a bowl covered with plastic wrap. Let rest, refrigerated, for 24 hours.
Food & DrinksBarbecuebible.com

Wine Infused Oak Pellets

Using these pellets will give your food a smooth, rich smoky flavor like none other. The flavors are perfect for many types of food, including Beef, Salmon, Poultry, Pork and Vegetables. Wine Country BBQ sources oak from some of the world’s finest wineries. By reclaiming their wine making oak to create barbecue pellets, the unique flavors are also sustainable.
Drinkswineindustryadvisor.com

Wine Spirits Virtual Fair

The global conference on packaging and design for the wine and spirits industry is coming soon. Packaging, innovation, technology and sustainability are the main topics of the WSVF 2.0. May 11th – The second edition of the Wine and Spirits Virtual Fair will take place from June 8 to 11...