The Montauk Library and Amagansett Library have extended their hours of operation. Montauk patrons have requested more time at the temporary building not only to browse through the books and periodicals but also to take advantage of such things as passport applications and notary public services, copying, scanning, emailing, laminating, and the new self-serve photo printing kiosk. The new hours are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday, 1 to 6 p.m.