Store mask policies are a mess and nearly impossible to enforce

News Channel Nebraska
 6 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleVaccinated shoppers and workers can ditch their masks at Walmart, Target and Home Depot, except where local laws require masks in stores. At Starbucks, CVS, Walgreens and Macy's, vaccinated customers no longer need to wear masks unless there are local mandates. But all employees will still need to mask up.

southeast.newschannelnebraska.com
Public HealthFOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Target no longer requiring masks for vaccinated customers, employees

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Target will no longer require masks for vaccinated customers or employees. The Minneapolis-based retailer is making the change in light of last week’s updated guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Target is still strongly encouraging guests and team members who have not been...
RetailClick10.com

Target relaxes mask requirements at stores across the US

MINNEAPOLIS – Target is no longer requiring fully vaccinated customers and employees to wear face coverings unless required by local ordinances, the company announced Monday. This means stores in Florida will not require face masks for fully vaccinated individuals since Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an executive order lifting all local...
Retailcbs3duluth.com

Target, Starbucks among latest chains to relax mask rules

FORT WAYNE (WPTA21) — Retail giant Target and coffee shop chain Starbucks on Monday joined the list of stores that will relax mandates on face coverings. Neither will require the use of a mask by customers unless there is a local or state mandate in place at the location of the store.
RetailPosted by
WGN TV

Target joins other retailers in relaxing mask requirement

(KTVX) — Target has joined other major retailers in dropping its mask requirement for fully vaccinated individuals. A Target spokesperson said in a statement shared with KTVX that face coverings are no longer required in stores for people who are fully vaccinated, except when required by “local ordinances.”. “The health...
Grocery & Supermaketcw39.com

Trader Joe’s relaxes mask mandate for vaccinated customers. Here’s the current policy at several other chains

(WJW) — Operators of the Trader Joe’s grocery chain changed their COVID-19 policy to remove the mask mandate for vaccinated customers. The alteration to the chain’s online policy reads, “We encourage customers to follow the guidance of health officials, including, as appropriate, CDC guidelines that advise customers who are fully vaccinated are not required to wear masks while shopping.”
Grocery & SupermaketWestport News

Major Grocery Chains Begin to Drop Mask Requirements for Shoppers

Major grocery chains are returning to pre-pandemic environments as mask restrictions are being lifted for shoppers. Trader Joe’s, Walmart and Publix are among major stores allowing fully vaccinated customers to shop without masks, the companies announced in separate statements. Trader Joe’s led the way by announcing an end to its...
Public HealthThe Takeout

Trader Joe’s is lifting its mask rules (with some exceptions)

Last week, the CDC made waves by announcing that vaccinated people no longer need to wear masks outdoors or indoors, and that both masks and physical distancing are no longer required among people who are fully vaccinated, “except where required by federal, state, local, tribal, or territorial laws, rules and regulations, including local business and workplace guidance.” That’s a rather big set of exceptions, because depending on where you live or what buildings you’re entering, the mask requirements might stay firmly in place for the foreseeable future. However, everyone’s favorite purveyor of frozen foods, Trader Joe’s, has reevaluated its own mask requirements in accordance with the updated CDC guidelines, and it has dropped its own mask requirements for fully vaccinated customers, USA Today reports. Costco, Walmart, and other major retailers are announcing similar policy updates.
Grocery & SupermaketWXII 12

North Carolina grocery stores, shops adjust mask policies

Certain businesses around North Carolina are making masks optional after Gov. Roy Cooper's announcement that the state would drop mask mandates and social distancing requirements in many circumstances, NBC affiliate WRAL reports. However, many are taking a wait-and-see approach. Some are still requiring masks and reviewing exact guidance from the...
RetailPosted by
FootwearNews

To Mask or Not to Mask? How Retailers Are Approaching the CDC’s New Guidelines

Retailers are rethinking some of their COVID-19 policies after federal health officials recently eased their guidelines surrounding the use of face masks. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, fully vaccinated people will no longer need to wear face masks in most indoor and outdoor settings. (The public health agency defines “fully vaccinated” as those who have allowed two weeks to pass since receiving their second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine or the single dose of Johnson & Johnson.) In response, a number of companies have shared with FN plans to either keep certain safety protocols in place or adjust them in accordance with the new guidance.
Homelessmoneytalksnews.com

7 Places You Are Still Required to Wear a Mask

Last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced that Americans who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 can stop wearing masks in most situations. But “most” is not “all,” and there are exceptions to the rule in which the CDC says a mask is still necessary. So, you will...
Pharmaceuticalsbloomberglaw.com

Half of Non-Mask Wearers Will ‘Definitely Not’ Get Vaccinated

Americans who resisted wearing masks when they were urged to also were less inclined to get a Covid-19 vaccine, according to Kaiser Family Foundation data. The data, provided to Bloomberg Law, found that 13% of those who wear a mask some of the time or never said they had gotten vaccinated, compared with 34% of those who wear a mask all or most of the time. Half of non-mask wearers said they would “definitely not” get vaccinated, versus 7% of those who wear masks regularly, according to a survey taken the week of March 15.
Retailkiss951.com

Major Retailers Are Dropping Mask Mandates

Major retailers are dropping mask mandates! A number of major retailers including Walmart, Target, and Starbucks will no longer require customers or employees to wear facemasks inside the store. The move comes after the CDC released new guidelines last week that fully vaccinated people did not need to wear masks in public.