Saint Johns County, FL

Aiden Fucci's parents granted indigent status; public defense team to represent accused killer of Tristyn Bailey

First Coast News
First Coast News
 2 days ago
ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — The 14-year-old St. Johns County boy accused of killing 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey appeared in court Thursday for an indigency hearing. Investigators say Aiden Fucci stabbed Tristyn to death in the early morning hours of Sunday, May 9. Her body was found in a wooded area in the St. Johns County neighborhood Durbin Crossing after a frantic day-long search by law enforcement and members of the community.

