Aiden Fucci's parents granted indigent status; public defense team to represent accused killer of Tristyn Bailey

VIDALIA, Ga. — A Jacksonville man is facing murder charges in Georgia linked to the death of a Toombs County man earlier this week. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation says 35-year-old Willie James Rogers has been charged with murdering 20-year-old Zacheriah Douglas Wright in rural Montgomery County on Monday. Wright was found on RT Lane with a gunshot wound to his torso. He was taken to Meadows Regional Medical Center in Vidalia, where he died.