newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kansas City, MO

On The Vine: ‘Sorely missed, wildly celebrated’

By Ceaser Williams
Kansas City Star
 23 hours ago

May 19 would have been Malcolm X’s 96th birthday. I don’t know if it’s the film “One Night in Miami,” the research done on a recent story about movements and Black and AAPI solidarity, or the tumultuous past year plus, but Malcolm X has been on my mind a lot more than usual. Maybe it’s just a recent realization of the futility in divorcing Malcolm, his words, his existence from the Black experience I live every day. There are reminders everywhere.

www.kansascity.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, MO
City
Atlanta, MO
Local
Missouri Society
Kansas City, MO
Society
City
Kansas City, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Malcolm X
Person
George Floyd
Person
Mac Dre
Person
Richard Pryor
Person
Dave Chappelle
Person
Gary Busey
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Hate Crimes#Race#Racial Injustice#Reality Television#Family Style#Rap Music#Live Music#Aapi Solidarity#Star#Anti Asian#Asian American#Islamic Force#Al Haqq Islamic Center#House#Senate#Justice Department#Writers Guild#Nieman Lab#Rap Artist
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Minorities
News Break
Journalism
News Break
Society
News Break
Music
Related
Societywashingtoninformer.com

BAILEY: Celebrate Bro. Malcolm X’s Birthday with Positive Action

In the introduction of my upcoming book, “Brother Malcolm X’s Visionary, Strategic Pan Africanism: Why It Enraged the U.S. Government,” I salute him as a great human being, a great Black man and a master teacher. The following quotes from some of his speeches and writings will show why the most positive and productive way to celebrate his May 19 birthday is to be involved in positive action.
Kansas City, MOkcstudio.org

Terance Williams: A Champion of Poetry at 18th & Vine

“It’s good for the community,” says the founder of the Music & More Foundation, whose spoken word events are helping drive the economy east of Troost. Terance Williams has championed Kansas City poets for more than a decade. For years, he’s booked venues and rounded up participants to perform in everything from bars to Missouri’s capitol rotunda.
MinoritiesCNN

The look in Derek Chauvin's eyes was something worse than hate

(CNN) — Images and soundbites from the Derek Chauvin trial will linger in people's memories for years. But there is one heart-wrenching image that stands above the rest. It was the look of indifference in Chauvin's eyes on May 25, 2020, as he casually drained the life out of George Floyd. That was as chilling as his knee on Floyd's neck. And what it represents could pose the biggest challenge to broader police reforms ahead.
Books & LiteratureLincoln Journal Star

Review: A story of conversions

"The Dead Are Arising: The Life of Malcolm X," Les Payne and Tamera Payne, 2020, Liveright Publishing Corp., 612 pages. This excellent biography of Malcolm X adds historical context to Alex Haley’s "Autobiography of Malcolm X." The somewhat baffling title refers to the authors’ belief that many Black people are awakening to self pride despite the self hatred that white supremacy seeks to engender in them.
Societywashingtoninformer.com

A District Tradition, Malcolm X Day Celebration, Returns Virtually May 19

With the theme “Sankofa: Going Back to Get What You Need to Move Forward!” the District-based annual event honoring the life and legacy of and lessons provided by Malcolm X returns, as in years past, on his birthday: Wednesday, May 19. Held virtually this year due to the ongoing coronavirus...
Daytona Beach, FLhometownnewsvolusia.com

Celebrate Malcolm X and the community

Since it was canceled last year because of the Covid-19 pandemic, organizers want this year’s Malcolm X Day Community Celebration to be bigger and better than ever. The third annual event will feature Candy Lowe of the Black Business Bus Tour and Minister Mikhail S. Muhammad, leader of Nubians United for Self Defense.
Minoritiesbiography.com

Yuri Kochiyama and Malcolm X's Boundary-Breaking Friendship

On paper, Yuri Kochiyama and Malcolm X made an unexpected pair — a Japanese American mother of six and a firebrand Muslim minister and Black nationalist. But their brief friendship, interrupted by his assassination in 1965, sheds light on the multi-racial cooperation of the civil rights movement and the broader fight against racial injustice around the world.
Celebritiesimdb.com

Johnny Crawford, ‘The Rifleman’ Star, Dead at 75

Actor Johnny Crawford, known for playing Chuck Connors’ son in ABC series “The Rifleman” from 1958-63, has died. He was 75. “It is with great sadness and heaviness of heart that the Johnny Crawford Legacy team announce the passing of Johnny Crawford,” it was posted on the Johnny Crawford Legacy website. “He passed away peacefully this evening, April 29, 2021 with Charlotte, his wife, by his side.”
MoviesPosted by
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

George Jung, inspiration for movie ‘Blow,’ dies

George Jung, the cocaine smuggler whose life-of-crime story became the basis for the Johnny Depp film “Blow,” has died. TMZ was the first to report that Jung died at his home in the Boston area. He had been experiencing liver and kidney failure and had been in home hospice care,...
MinoritiesThe Hill

'Saturday Night Live' blasted for cultural appropriation

A "Saturday Night Live" skit sought to find humor in Generation Z speaking in slang appropriated from African American Vernacular English. The skit fell flat and was criticized for mocking AAVE, which Black people are often discriminated against for using. The skit also prompted a discussion of white youth culturally...
MinoritiesJSTOR Daily

Muhammad Speaks for Freedom, Justice, and Equality

During the late 1960s, Muhammad Speaks was the most widely-circulated Black-operated newspaper in the United States. While it is often associated with the fiery images and ominous messaging of its front covers, it was far more than a sensationalist tabloid. Its combination of community-oriented investigative journalism and Black Nationalist views on racial uplift made it a distinct voice in Black communities for news and commentary. It served as an important source of information for civic leaders, and grassroots organizers, like CORE and the NAACP, as well as those surveilling Black communities such as the FBI and the Ku Klux Klan.
Books & Literaturedavenportlibrary.com

New Young Adult Titles at Fairmount

Need a new read? Try a young adult fiction book! This blog post is full of new young adult titles pulled right from the shelves at our Fairmount branch. If you want to read any of them, click the link or contact the library. All the descriptions are provided by the publisher.
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily Mail

Transgender actor Elliot Page recalls 'total hell' of puberty - and reveals he felt so 'unwell' when he had to wear red carpet dresses that he 'lost it' and 'collapsed' after Inception premiere

Juno star Elliot Page says that going through puberty was 'total hell' due to a 'profound discomfort' in his body — and well into adulthood, he continued to feel 'unwell' when he needed to perform femininity, recalling a time he 'lost it' when he was presented with dresses to choose from for the Inception premiere.
MusicPosted by
NJ.com

Malcolm X tribute and a concert honoring Asian and Pacific Islanders planned

Spirit of Life Ensemble leader and creator of the Community Awareness Series, Daoud-David Williams, will lead a discussion that couldn’t be more timely in todays climate. “The Struggle Continues,” a tribute to 20th century human/civil rights activist Malcolm X, is the title of the program on Wednesday, May 19, from 6 to 7 p.m. on Zoom.
TV & Videostheknockturnal.com

‘ZIWE’ Is Your New Favorite Late-Night Show

How do big names like Bowen Yang, Fran Lebowitz, Phoebe Bridgers and Patti Harrison all end up in the same room? With the power of Ziwe, of course. Those are just a few of the iconic guests you can expect to stop by the new late-night variety series ZIWE on Showtime. Ziwe Fumudoh is a comedian, writer, internet star and now talk-show host who’s bringing her quirky interviewing skills and sharp humor from the internet to the premium network.
New York City, NYsecretnyc.co

This Hidden Mansion Garden In NYC Is Gorgeously Draped In Wisteria Vines

And is home to the Cooper Hewitt Smithsonian Design Museum. The Andrew Carnegie Mansion is a historical spot located at 2 E. 91st Street in the Upper East Side. The mansion was originally completed in 1902 and reached landmark status in 1974. It has undergone much change over the years and is now functioning as the Cooper Hewitt Smithsonian Design Museum.
Chicago, ILccc.edu

Diversifying the Field: Male Nurses Find Success at Malcolm X

Over the last year, the COVID-19 pandemic has placed a bright spotlight on the demand for healthcare professionals – a demand that research shows won’t disappear anytime soon. In fact, according to a recent study from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, the job outlook for nurses will actually increase by 7% from 2019 to 2029.
MusicPosted by
Praise 94.5 Cleveland

Jessica Oyelowo Drops A New Video For “What Love Does” From ‘The Water Man’ Movie

Music from films can sometimes feel magical when it comes to the effect those tunes have on our ears — where would we even be as a community without Whitney Houston’s work on The Preacher’s Wife soundtrack?! That’s why it brings us so much joy to present you all with the new video by singer Jessica Oyelowo for “What Love Does,” a inspirational ballad that appears in the new film The Water Man starring rising star Lonnie Chavis, veteran actress Rosario Dawson and NAACP Image Award-winning actor — not to mention Jessica’s husband! — David Oyelowo.