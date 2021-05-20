On The Vine: ‘Sorely missed, wildly celebrated’
May 19 would have been Malcolm X's 96th birthday. I don't know if it's the film "One Night in Miami," the research done on a recent story about movements and Black and AAPI solidarity, or the tumultuous past year plus, but Malcolm X has been on my mind a lot more than usual. Maybe it's just a recent realization of the futility in divorcing Malcolm, his words, his existence from the Black experience I live every day. There are reminders everywhere.