COLLEGE PARK, Md. – For the 31st straight season, the Maryland women's lacrosse team earned a berth to the NCAA Tournament, it was announced Sunday evening. Maryland will travel to No. 7 Duke for the first and second rounds and face High Point in the first round on Friday, May 14 at 7:00 p.m. The other side of the region will see No. 7 Duke and Mount Saint Mary's play. The winners of each of those games will play on Sunday, May 16 at 1:00 p.m in the second round. The Terps are 1-0 all time against High Point, defeating the Panthers 21-6 in the second round of the 2017 NCAA Tournament.