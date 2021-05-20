newsbreak-logo
July 6: New Supernatural Horror Thriller DARK SPELL Comes To Digital Platforms, VOD, Blu-ray

By Adrian Halen
horrornews.net
 14 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleOn July 6, the spine-chilling supernatural horror thriller DARK SPELL, directed by Svyatoslav Podgaevsky (Mermaid: The Lake of the Dead, Baba Yaga: Terror of the Dark Forest), will debut on major VOD and digital platforms and on DVD & Blu-ray™ from Shout! Studios and Scream Factory™. The DVD & Blu-ray™ will contain both the original Russian language audio track and an English-dubbed option. Pre-order for the physical releases are available now at ShoutFactory.com and other fine home entertainment retailers.

