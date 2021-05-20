newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Houston, TX

New Houston Fund for Social Justice and Economic Equity formed in George Floyd’s memory

By Emma Whalen
Posted by 
Community Impact Houston
Community Impact Houston
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

A new philanthropic fund announced May 20 aims to address racial inequalities in Houston by providing support to local nonprofits focused on social justice. “This is a critical time for our city and quite frankly the country. It is imperative that we come together and address system inequalities in black and brown communities,” Mayor Sylvester Turner said. “The murder of George Floyd was the catalyst for this fund.”

communityimpact.com
Community Impact Houston

Community Impact Houston

Houston, TX
12K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news coverage from 12 Houston-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/houston/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Society
Local
Texas Government
Houston, TX
Society
Houston, TX
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
Person
Sylvester Turner
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas Southern University#Charity#Economic Justice#Environmental Justice#Nonprofits#Cigna#H E B#Nonprofit Efforts#Private Contributions#Private Donations#Mayor Sylvester Turner#Catalyst#Minority Entrepreneurs#Venture#Donors#Racial Inequalities#Third Ward
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Society
News Break
Entrepreneurship
News Break
Politics
News Break
Verizon
News Break
Charities
Related
Texas Statewaxahachietx.com

Program offers legal assistance to low-income veterans in north, central Texas

The Texas A&M School of Law – Family & Veterans Advocacy Clinic announced recently that the Texas Veterans Commission and Funds for Veterans Assistance has granted permission to establish virtual, online legal clinics for low-income veterans in several north and central Texas counties. Those counties include: Clay, Comanche, Delta, Eastland,...
Humble, TXourtribune.com

New mayor takes reigns as residents say farewell to Merle Aaron

After 16 years of public service to the citizens of Humble, Merle Aaron has retired. Aaron was feted by the city’s numerous employees, as well as family and friends, at a luncheon Friday, May 7 at the Humble Civic Center. Amid flowers, balloons, fajitas and cupcakes, City Manager Jason Steube,...
San Antonio, TXbizjournals

UTSA taps Houston group to help shape downtown museum plan

The University of Texas at San Antonio has selected Lopez Negrete Communications to help deliver a long-range vision for the Institute of Texan Cultures. The Houston-based agency will be a facilitator for the university’s ITC Centennial 2068: Community Stakeholder Visioning process. UTSA Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs...
Click2Houston.com

‘People need help’: Efforts underway to bring health care to Houston’s east side

HOUSTON – There are efforts underway to help give residents on Houston’s east side more accessible health care. “The Medical Center, a world-renowned institution, means nothing to the residents of east Harris County,” said Precinct 2 Commissioner Adrian Garcia. Every freeway in Houston has a hospital, except I-10 East Freeway.
Houston, TXhoustonisd.org

50 Cent, HISD announce new student entrepreneur program

With a post on social media –complete with the Astrodome in the background and an Astros hat atop his head—50 Cent announced earlier this month that he was moving to Houston. The reason? His caption simply read “I’ll explain later.”. That reason, it turns out, was in part to support...
Texas Statebizjournals

Texas Gov. Abbott announces end to federal pandemic-related unemployment benefits

AUSTIN, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott informed the U.S. Department of Labor that Texas will opt out of further federal unemployment compensation related to the Covid-19 pandemic, effective June 26, 2021. This includes the $300 weekly unemployment supplement from the Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation program. Abbott made the announcement the...
Houston, TXPosted by
KHOU

50 Cent bringing advanced business labs to 3 HISD high schools

HOUSTON — Houston has welcomed music icon 50 Cent with open arms, and now the accomplished rapper and businessman is returning the love with plans for more financial investments. According to Mayor Sylvester Turner, the rapper's charity organization G Unity Foundation and Houston United Group have partnered to found an...
Harris County, TXPosted by
Houston Business Journal

Easter Seals Greater Houston Nears $1 Million Finish Line Thanks To Corporate Sponsors

Easter Seals Greater Houston, a leading nonprofit organization that services Veterans, service members, children and adults with disabilities and their families, celebrated the 10th year of its annual Walk With Me event to raise funds for families in Harris County and 13 surrounding counties who are in need of its life-changing services, including mental health and case management, which are especially critical during the current global pandemic.The agency has been offering help, hope and answers to people of all ages living with disabilities and their families for more than 70 years. Through therapy, training, education and support services, Easter Seals creates life-changing solutions so people living with disabilities can live, learn, work and play in our community. This year, the organization pivoted to a hybrid model and is eyeing a $1 million finish line which will help over 14,000 Houstonians access the services they need. Participants were able to choose their route and walk, roll or stroll the non-competitive 5K on April 24, 2021 at the Houston Zoo or in their own neighborhoods. The annual event was presented by Prosperity Bank, a longtime supporter of the organization and its mission. Prosperity has raised over $769,000 through corporate sponsorships and internal crowd-funding campaigns since 2015. Other top sponsors include Team Industrial Services, a proud supporter of the organization since 2014, Alvarez & Marsal, who have been involved with Easter Seals since 2019, and Quanta Services, a first-year supporter of the fundraiser. These sponsors make a difference one step at a time, committing to Walk With Me financially and going the extra mile to commit their time serving as event chairmen and members of the Executive Leadership Committee helping secure sponsorships and recruiting participants ensuring that Easter Seals Greater Houston can pursue its mission of providing life-changing services for Veterans, children and adults with all types of disabilities. Easter Seals is especially appreciative of its corporate sponsors who have taken on the challenge of raising critical funds for those in need during a difficult time. Easter Seals Greater Houston’s adaptation to the inclusive, hybrid event does not stop at Walk With Me: traditional medical, mental health and therapeutic deliveries have to change with the crisis and telehealth, for the most part, is proving to be the answer. The organization has continued to offer telehealth services for its therapy clients, whereby licensed therapists guide caregivers and clients through therapeutic exercises they would have performed in-person at Easter Seals Greater Houston’s unparalleled, specialized facilities or in the traditional home setting through Early Childhood Intervention. The agency is also using technology to provide mental health counseling, mentoring, group activities, case management and more to ensure that its clients have continuous access to the help they need. While the pandemic has dramatically upended life for people around the world, Easter Seals Greater Houston has found that keeping a hybrid approach is now more important than ever, as it allows the organization’s constituents the flexibility and inclusivity that they require. The hybrid event approach allowed more supporters to participate by meeting them where they are in terms of location and safety needs, some even participating from overseas. Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, more than 65% of Easter Seals families were living below the poverty line. Due to the recent winter storm in Houston, families are now battling additional barriers to receive the critical resources they need. Funds raised during Walk With Me allow Easter Seals to continue connecting its most vulnerable constituents to community resources and emergency funds so that they can begin the recovery process. Until May 31, supporters can continue donating to help the organization reach its $1 million, where $.91 of every dollar goes directly to its programming. Funds go toward, but are not limited to, providing service animals and mental health support to our veterans, as well as physical therapy and scholarships to medically fragile students at The Caroline School.The organization also announced a matching incentive for $140,000 of its goal through a grant made possible by philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. Special thanks to our 2021 Walk With Me Sponsors: Prosperity Bank, Alvarez & Marsal, Team Industrial Services, Quanta Services, Houston Methodist, Elise Hough, Hess, Locke Lord, Texas Children’s Hospital, Vince and Louise Foster, Retirement Center Management, Protiviti, Barbara and Arland Coleman, Complete Care Medical, Gina Curry, EPAM, Mary A. & Thomas F. Grasselli Endowment Foundation, Griffin Partners, Inc./Loop Central, Harper & Pearson Company, P.C., Higginbotham, Darri Ofczarzak, Revenew International, Seal Fast, Talos Energy, H-E-B, iHeart Radio, Kids Directory, Sabre Industries, Inc. and Bill Wolters.
Harris County, TXKaty Times

MET, Inc. works to help dads flourish

Marie Jones has been working with fathers in the Waller and Austin counties communities for the last three years to help them become better dads through MET, Inc.’s Fatherhood Program. The program offers dads with children up to 24 years old a chance to learn parenting, job and life skills.
Texas Statekeranews.org

5 Things Missing From Asian American History In Texas Schools

Teachers and learning advocates in Texas have long called for greater representation of Asian Americans in classrooms. Now, the conversation is being reopened after the recent rise in Anti-Asian attacks and hate crimes. Educators across the country say bottom line: there’s not enough Asian American history covered in classrooms. So,...
Houston, TXcw39.com

New construction begins on Sims Bayou Greenway

HOUSTON (CW39) The Houston Parks Board, Houston Parks and Recreation Department, Houston Botanic Garden, Perry Homes, Harris County Flood Control District, Gulfgate TIRZ 8, Hobby Area Management District, and various elected officials celebrated the groundbreaking of a new 1.09-mile segment of Sims Bayou Greenway. The new segment will connect communities east and west of I-45. “The new Sims Bayou Greenway segment will be a transformational project that creates value for the community and connects Houstonians on both sides of I-45.
Texas StateBeaumont Enterprise

Texas joins states ending extra $300 in weekly jobless aid

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas on Monday joined the growing number of states that will stop paying the federally funded $300 in extra pandemic-related weekly unemployment aid as businesses that scaled back or shuttered during the pandemic are reopening. The extra benefits in Texas will end June 26, Republican Gov....