In a stunning reversal, the United States announced on Wednesday that it was ready to back the proposal for waiving intellectual property rights for COVID-19 vaccines at WTO. While this is a welcome step, the fight for equitable distribution of vaccines is far from over. What are the next steps and what will it take to achieve them?