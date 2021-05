After eight years out of the NFL, Tim Tebow is back. As if drafting Trevor Lawrence and hiring Urban Meyer wasn't enough to incite headlines in Jacksonville, the Jaguars are set to sign the former Florida Gators star and convert the ex-quarterback to tight end ahead of the 2021 season. The news follows Tebow's recent workout for the Jags, whose new coach oversaw the former Heisman Trophy winner back in college. And it adds a new chapter to an already unusual professional sports story that seemingly refuses to end.