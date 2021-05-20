Michigan Governor Opens the Door for Outdoor Events

A flight from Minneapolis, Minnesota to Ironwood, Michigan, was aborted after an airplane's emergency exit door flew off during take-off. Tom Yon was a passenger on a Boutique Airlines flight last Wednesday (May 5) when the emergency exit door broke off when leaving the Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport. Sitting just a few feet away from the exit door, Yon told KBJR 6 during an interview what it was like when the incident happened. “We were just about to take off probably going, I don’t know 100 miles per hour, and the door just flew off, a loud bang, and the door flew off and the noise and the wind and everything. I didn’t even see my bag get sucked out of the plane. I got it right here, this bag right here, got sucked right out of the plane. They gave it to me about an hour after take-off.”