Michigan Governor Opens the Door for Outdoor Events
It may be too late to save many cancelled events, like Battle Creek's Cereal Festival, but today, Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced an updated ‘Vacc to Normal’ plan. The directive outlines steps Michiganders can take to emerge from this pandemic. As of June 1, capacity limits will lift for outdoor events. Additionally, indoor capacity limits will increase to 50%, allowing indoor social gatherings such as weddings and funerals to move closer to normalcy. As of July 1, the state will no longer limit capacity at indoor or outdoor gatherings.wbckfm.com