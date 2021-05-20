newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Michigan State

Michigan Governor Opens the Door for Outdoor Events

By Tim Collins
Posted by 
95.3 WBCKFM
95.3 WBCKFM
 23 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

It may be too late to save many cancelled events, like Battle Creek's Cereal Festival, but today, Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced an updated ‘Vacc to Normal’ plan. The directive outlines steps Michiganders can take to emerge from this pandemic. As of June 1, capacity limits will lift for outdoor events. Additionally, indoor capacity limits will increase to 50%, allowing indoor social gatherings such as weddings and funerals to move closer to normalcy. As of July 1, the state will no longer limit capacity at indoor or outdoor gatherings.

wbckfm.com
95.3 WBCKFM

95.3 WBCKFM

Battle Creek, MI
6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

95.3 WBCKFM has the best news coverage for Battle Creek, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://wbckfm.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Battle Creek, MI
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Government
Battle Creek, MI
Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gretchen Whitmer
Person
Garlin Gilchrist
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Funerals#Festival#Michiganders#Cdc#Outdoor Events#Indoor Social Gatherings#Indoor Capacity Limits#Summer Weddings#July Barbeque#Governor Gretchen Whitmer#Public Health#Family#Normal Challenge#Moving Forward#Masks#Today
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Michigan StateState News

Michigan State removes outdoor campus mask mandate

Effective Monday, Michigan State has removed its outdoor campus mask mandate for individuals and small gatherings, according to an email from President Samuel L. Stanley Jr. This change is only for outdoors and people must still wear masks in indoor spaces on campus. The city of East Lansing is also...
Michigan StatePosted by
WBCT B-93

Boutique Airlines Loses Door During Takeoff On A Flight To Michigan

A flight from Minneapolis, Minnesota to Ironwood, Michigan, was aborted after an airplane's emergency exit door flew off during take-off. Tom Yon was a passenger on a Boutique Airlines flight last Wednesday (May 5) when the emergency exit door broke off when leaving the Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport. Sitting just a few feet away from the exit door, Yon told KBJR 6 during an interview what it was like when the incident happened. “We were just about to take off probably going, I don’t know 100 miles per hour, and the door just flew off, a loud bang, and the door flew off and the noise and the wind and everything. I didn’t even see my bag get sucked out of the plane. I got it right here, this bag right here, got sucked right out of the plane. They gave it to me about an hour after take-off.”
Public HealthWKTV

State releases additional guidance for local fairs, festivals

County fairs and local festivals can go on this year, but must follow health and safety guidelines set by the state. Gov. Andrew Cuomo says capacity limits for the events will be based on the space available to maintain social distancing, unless organizers require proof of full vaccination before entry. This applies to all events with more than 5,000 attendees.
Congress & CourtsWSJM

Michigan Senate Approves Bill Allowing High School Graduations Without Capacity Limits

The Michigan Senate approved a bill that would remove capacity limits on high school graduation ceremonies. Mallory McMorrow was the only Democrat who vote in favor of the bill. McMorrow says she spoke to superintendents throughout her district before making her decision. She says there are fears the families who can’t go to graduations could hold ceremony that would more of a threat to spreading COVID.
TrafficPosted by
Land Line Media

The Parking Zone – April 2021

New reports regarding local truck parking are too numerous and small in scope to report on individually. However, what each of these news items means to the underlying national problem is too significant to ignore. Below is a roundup of the latest truck parking-related news items from across the United States, ranging from proposed legislation regarding fines to new truck stops.
Utah StatePosted by
The Hill

Utah should open its doors to economic opportunity

On the heels of a pandemic, states should be inviting innovation, entrepreneurship and economic recovery. But a recent story in Utah exemplifies a disturbing trend in America: banning all business models not explicitly permitted and depriving people of their shot at the American Dream. Late last year, Utahan entrepreneur Zachary...
Congress & Courtsfoxbangor.com

Collins pushing for Farm to School renewal

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Maine Republican Sen. Susan Collins is joining with colleagues to renew the Farm to School program, which helps get local food into schools. Collins said the bill “would ensure that students in Maine and across the country will continue to have access to local and healthy foods while supporting Maine farmers.”
Washington StateKGW

Some fully vaccinated Washington residents aren't ready to go maskless

SEATTLE — As major retailers begin to relax mask rules for the fully vaccinated, there are some shoppers who don't yet feel comfortable going into stores without one. Costco was among the first stores in the U.S. to require masks last year, at the onset of the pandemic. A year later, they are among the first to relax their mask guidelines for fully vaccinated people in states that have changed their guidelines.
Michigan Stateradioresultsnetwork.com

Governor Whitmer Declares Nurses Week In Michigan

Governor Gretchen Whitmer issued a proclamation marking May 6 – 12 as Nurses Week. “Nurses play a crucial role in our healthcare system, and they have selflessly served on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic for over a year,” said Governor Whitmer. “In times of crisis or calm, nurses consistently provide high-quality, personalized care and support other health care workers, routinely going above and beyond for their patients. The best way we can say thank you to our nurses is by masking up, washing our hands, social distancing, and getting our vaccines as soon as possible.”
Michigan Statesent-trib.com

Senators Gavarone, Yuko urge Michigan governor to keep pipeline open

COLUMBUS, Ohio — State Senators Theresa Gavarone, R-Bowling Green, and Kenny Yuko, D-Richmond Heights, on Wednesday testified before the Senate Energy and Public Utilities Committee on Senate Resolution 41, urging the governor of Michigan to keep the Enbridge Line 5 open for business. Line 5 is a major oil pipeline...