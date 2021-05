Tax Day is Monday, which means the time to file is now. If you miss the cutoff to file your taxes, you could also be missing out on some extra money related to stimulus payments and the child tax credit. Yet if you know you can't complete your taxes in time, you'll want to request an extension, which gives you until Oct. 15 to file your tax return. You don't have to give the IRS (or anyone else) a reason why you need more time to file, but you do have to request an extension ASAP -- before the May 17 deadline.