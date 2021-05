Several news sources reported this week that WeWork’s CEO, Sandeep Mathrani, made some controversial comments during The Wall Street Journal’s Future Of Everything festival. Mathrani stated that “it’s also pretty obvious that those who are overly engaged with the company want to go to the office two-thirds of the time at least. Those who are least engaged are very comfortable working from home.” Mathrani’s comments are unfounded and insulting to many workers that enjoy working from home.