CMO at Modern Hire, with 25 years of experience in leading and building brands, teams and scalable marketing engines for SaaS companies. With President Biden’s announcement that the U.S. will have enough vaccines for every adult in America by the end of May, recovery seems to be on the horizon. As we emerge from what many consider to be the worst economic downturn since the Great Depression (paywall), I expect hiring to surge. In March 2021, the U.S. added 916,000 jobs, according to the Labor Department.