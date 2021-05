Algonac City Manager Denice Gerstenberg gave an update about the status of dangerous buildings in the city at the Algonac City Council’s May 4 meeting. “I gave a presentation last May in 2020 about what we were going to be doing in the next year in regards to dangerous buildings,” Gerstenberg said. “The city is committed to protecting our property values and making Algonac a safe, attractive and desirable community in which to live, work and play.”