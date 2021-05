The Indianola Chamber of Commerce is hosting a meeting this week, reviewing possible changes to city codes. Chamber President and CEO Brenda Easter tells KNIA News the meeting will discuss the city’s efforts to examine the current ordinances, and will hear from a pair of business owners adjusted their mindsets and business practices to build their businesses during the pandemic and how they are benefiting from those shifts today. The virtual meeting, titled ChamberU – Connections for Good Business, will take place on Wednesday from 8:30 to 9:30am. Learn more on how to join below.