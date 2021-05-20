Frustrated Black leaders rebuke Lexington mayor ‘unwilling’ to ban no-knock warrants
Lexington’s Black faith leaders criticized the mayor Thursday for failing to listen to their campaign to ban no-knock warrants. The Black faith leaders gathered Thursday morning outside St. Paul African Methodist Episcopal Church to reiterate their positions on no-knock warrants, more than a month after the group demanded the city take “immediate steps” toward banning the documents which allow officers to enter a location unannounced. The city hasn’t prohibited them.www.kentucky.com