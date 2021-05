IPL 2021: Kane Williamson replaces David Warner as SRH captain this year© BCCI/IPL. Kane Williamson and three other New Zealanders on Friday flew to Maldives in a departure from their original plan, as they were not feeling comfortable staying in COVID-19 hotspot Delhi. Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Williamson, Chennai Super King’s Mitchell Santer and Royal Challenger Bangalore’s Kyle Jamison and CSK physio Tommy Simsek took a commercial flight to Maldives. The four were originally supposed to stay in Delhi in a mini bio-bubble till May 10 and take a flight to the UK ahead of the Test series in England and World Test Championship final against India from June 18.