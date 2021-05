Recently, while traveling home from a grandchild visit in Grand Rapids, we passed through a neighboring rural community. I started thinking "This town is bursting with development but it's all chains and box stores. I really wouldn't want to live here." Yep, competing box stores and chains don't appeal to me. So, I started wondering what businesses does this neighboring community actually have? I googled, and as an example, found one strip mall that contains a Panera Bread, Five Guys, Wild Bills Tobacco, Great Clips, Tropical Smoothie Cafe and Aldi.