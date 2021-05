Family Activities in New York.Photo by Sai De Silva, from Unsplash.com. You're determined, before they're all grown up and on their own, that this summer you're going to spend a lot of quality time with your kids. If you're overwhelmed with all the options or don't know where to start (and perhaps don't want to drive), we've honed in on 20 activities and getaways in and around NYC that are sure to suit everyone's interests and budgets.