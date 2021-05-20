Colorado Weather

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleRepublicans release plan to address growing inflation under Biden administration. (The Center Square) – Congressional Republicans grabbed headlines this week after releasing an aggressive budget they say would cut taxes and spending, but key measures in the plan also would address one of the country’s most serious economic problems.

