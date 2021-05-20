newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Protests

Almaty: Kazaks protesting for over 100 days

Birmingham Star
 10 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleAlmaty [Kazakhstan], May 20 (ANI): The relatives of Kazakh people, who have been detained in "re-education camps" in China's northwestern region of Xinjiang, have been protesting for over 100 days in the city of Almaty in Kazakhstan. They have called on Kazakh authorities to pressure China to release them. The...

www.birminghamstar.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Human Rights Watch#Almaty#Human Rights Abuses#Protest Riot#Kazakhstan#Chinese Communist Party#Government Authorities#Journalists#Ani#Rferl#Uyghur Muslims#Uyghurs#Canadian#Dutch#Hrw#Chinese Consulate#Beijing#Kazakh People#Xinjiang Authorities#Rally
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
World
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Society
Country
China
News Break
Protests
Related
ProtestsBBC

Thousands protest in London over Israel-Gaza violence

Thousands of people have marched through central London in support of the Palestinians amid ongoing fighting between Israel and militants in Gaza. The organisers of the protest called on the UK government to stop allowing what they described as "Israel's brutal violence against and oppression of the Palestinian people". Demonstrators...
ProtestsFort Worth Star-Telegram

Protesters in major US cities decry airstrikes over Gaza

Pro-Palestinian protesters took to the streets of Los Angeles, New York, Boston, Philadelphia and other U.S. cities on Saturday to demand an end to Israeli airstrikes over the Gaza Strip. Thousands of people shut down traffic on a major thoroughfare in west Los Angeles as they marched two miles from...
ProtestsPosted by
Axios

In photos: Global protests over Israeli–Palestinian conflict

Thousands of people rallied across the U.S. and the world Saturday following days of violence in Gaza and Israel that's killed at least 145 Palestinians, including 41 children, and eight Israelis, per AP. Go deeper. The United Nations warned Friday that ongoing fighting between Israel and Hamas "has the potential...
ProtestsUS News and World Report

Myanmar Marks 100 Days of Junta Rule With Protests

(Reuters) - Protesters rallied in towns and cities around Myanmar on Tuesday to denounce its military rulers, 100 days after the generals' overthrow of an elected government plunged the country into its biggest crisis in decades. Demonstrators took part in marches, motorcycle convoys and flash protests to evade security forces,...
ProtestsPosted by
Reuters

In Turkey, protests against Israel over surge in violence

ANKARA (Reuters) - Thousands of people gathered outside the Israeli embassy in Ankara and its consulate in Istanbul to protest at Israeli actions against Palestinians on Monday while President Tayyip Erdogan spoke to Middle East leaders about the rising violence. Despite a full lockdown aimed at curbing coronavirus cases, the...
ProtestsTimes Daily

Iran protests Iraq over raid on diplomatic site

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Iran's foreign ministry said Monday it “strongly condemns” Iraq's raid on Tehran's consulate in Karbala over the killing of a prominent activist. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
ProtestsVoice of America

Turkey Criticizes Israel over Response to Palestinian Protests

ISTANBUL - Mosques across Turkey broadcast prayers Monday in support of Palestinians injured in violent confrontations with Israeli police in Jerusalem. The unrest, which coincides with the Muslim holy month of Ramadan, comes amid the possible eviction of Palestinians from east Jerusalem homes on land claimed by Jewish settlers. Also...
ProtestsPosted by
AFP

Colombia braces for eighth day of anti-government protests

Colombia braced on Wednesday for a new day of protests against President Ivan Duque following a week of deadly clashes between demonstrators and security forces that brought international condemnation. They are protesting against the Duque government's policies on health, education, security, and to denounce violence by security forces.
Protestsnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Several dead after clashes between Myanmar's junta, armed protesters

Several people are said to have died during clashes between armed protesters and Myanmar's military junta in the western Chin state over the past few days. According to one of dpa's sources on the ground in the town of Mindat and local media reports, at least seven civilians had been killed as of Sunday.
ProtestsBirmingham Star

Young Belarusian Activists Go On Trial Over Unsanctioned Protests

MINSK -- Eleven Belarusian student activists and a teacher have gone on trial in Minsk amid a deepening crackdown on participants in nationwide protests against the disputed results of last year's presidential election. Journalists were barred from attending the trial that started on May 14 in the building of the...
Worldwsau.com

Sudanese soldiers face civilian prosecution over killing of protesters: SUNA

KHARTOUM (Reuters) – A number of Sudanese army soldiers were transferred to civilian prosecution, state news agency SUNA reported on Sunday, in the first such investigation of military personnel by civilians following violence. The soldiers are being investigated for the killing of two protesters at demonstrations marking the anniversary of...
AdvocacyPosted by
The Independent

Violent protests in Colombia over tax reform

Mass protests continue for the eighth day in Colombia, following two dozen deaths.Demonstrations that initially began in opposition to a now-cancelled tax reform plan, have become progressively more violent with a total of 24 people - 23 civilians and one police officer - killed during the protests.Protesters turned their attention from tax reforms to criticising President Ivan Duque’s administration, calling for an end to poverty and a stop to excessive use of violence by the police.On Wednesday night tens of thousands of people marched through the capital city of Bogotá in the pouring rain. Several hundred met in the historic...
ProtestsDaily Iowan

Protesters show solidarity with Palestine on Nakba Day

Palestinian flags and cardboard signs that read statements such as “end the occupation” and “long live Palestine” were held by around 100 demonstrators on the Pentacrest on Saturday afternoon. The protest was organized by students and alumni alongside the Middle East and North African Students Association to commemorate the 73rd...
Foreign Policymilwaukeesun.com

Chinese lawyer barred from leaving country

Beijing [China], May 10 (ANI): A lawyer in mainland China, who was deregistered after taking up the case of one of the Hong Kong fugitives captured while trying to flee to Taiwan, has been barred from leaving the country to the United States on national security grounds. Lu Siwei, who...
ProtestsPosted by
AFP

New protests called after Jerusalem clashes wound over 200

Israel braced for more protests Saturday after clashes at Jerusalem's flashpoint Al-Aqsa Mosque compound wounded more than 200 people and as the US, EU and regional powers urged calm after days of escalating violence. In the unrest following Muslim prayers on Friday, Israeli riot police fired rubber bullets, tear gas and stun grenades at Palestinians who hurled rocks, bottles and fireworks at Islam's third-holiest site which is also revered by Jews. Israeli police said 17 officers were wounded while the Palestinian Red Crescent reported that 205 Palestinians were injured in the violence at Al-Aqsa and across annexed east Jerusalem. Video footage showed Israeli forces storming the mosque's sprawling plaza and firing sound grenades inside the building, where throngs of worshippers including women and children were praying on the last Friday of the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.
ProtestsThe Guardian

Israeli police clash with protesters over Palestinian evictions

Israeli police have fired rubber bullets and stun grenades towards rock-hurling Palestinian youth at Jerusalem’s al-Aqsa mosque amid growing anger over the potential eviction of Palestinians from homes on land claimed by Jewish settlers. At least 178 Palestinians and six officers were injured in the night-time clashes at Islam’s third-holiest...
PoliticsWRAL

Estonia files protest over alleged Russian air violation

HELSINKI — Estonia filed a protest with Moscow after a Russian aircraft allegedly violated the air space of the NATO ally and European Union member nation for the second time this year, the small Baltic nation's military said Thursday. An IL-96 plane belonging to Russia spent about one minute in...
ProtestsBBC

Colombia protests: What is behind unrest?

A number of police stations have been attacked in the Colombian capital Bogotá, as widespread protests run into a second week. Mayor Claudia López requested the help of the army to guard the stations, calling the violence "inadmissible". Demonstrators were gathering for fresh nationwide protests on Wednesday. At least 24...
MilitaryPope County Tribune

Who we leave behind is never considered when military enters

President Joe Biden has announced that he had ordered that troops be withdrawn by September 11 from Afghanistan. We’ve been in Afghanistan since shortly after 9/11. The mission then was to close down camps where terrorists were trained for the 9/11 attack that killed thousands here in the United States.