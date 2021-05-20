Jeremy Lin Hints At Retirement After Stint In The G-League

Jeremy Lin's career in basketball has been nothing short of inspiring. When he came into the league with the New York Knicks, there was no guarantee he would be a success, however, "Linsanity" took over and it led to one of the best months of basketball the Knicks had ever seen. Eventually, Lin began to bounce around the league and while he won a championship with the Toronto Raptors in 2019, he ended up playing in China throughout 2020.