The Fed this summer will take another step in developing a digital currency

It’s a state-backed, digital-only currency that is issued and overseen by a central bank. Only one central-bank digital currency (CBDC) is actually in operation so far, a small-scale rollout in the Bahamas last October. But more than 50 central banks, in countries or blocs representing the bulk of global GDP – including China, the US and the UK – are exploring them. A digital currency is simply one that never takes physical form: it remains on a virtual network and is stored and exchanged digitally. Thus it is different from the “electronic currency” that today makes up the vast majority of the money supply (for example, the money held in bank accounts that could be withdrawn as physical cash). And a CBDC is different from bitcoin, or other cryptocurrencies, which are decentralised “permissionless” currencies that are not managed by any central authority. CBDCs are issued by central banks on behalf of governments.