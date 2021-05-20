newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

The Fed this summer will take another step in developing a digital currency

By Jeff Cox, @jeff.cox.7528, @JeffCoxCNBCcom
CNBC
 23 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Federal Reserve will release a research paper this summer that explores a move to a central bank digital currency. The moves of multiple countries, most prominently China, in the central bank digital currency space has intensified talk about how aggressively the Fed should move. The Federal Reserve is moving...

www.cnbc.com
View All 2 Commentsarrow_down
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jerome Powell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Reserve Currency#Digital Currencies#Paper Currency#Digital Technology#Digital Innovation#The Federal Reserve#American#Cbdc#Fednow#The Boston Fed#Cnbc Tv#Fed Officials#Digital Coins#Specific Currencies#Central Banks#Implementation#Payments Systems#Payment System#Technological Advances#Businesses
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Federal Reserve
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Country
China
Related
EconomyFXStreet.com

Fed's Clarida: Dollar's role as global reserve currency is secure

"The US dollar's role as a global reserve currency is secure," Federal Reserve's Vice Chairman Richard Clarida said on Monday, as reported by Reuters. "Getting demand and supply of workers into balance may take some time." "Central bank digital currency is under an active study to get a sense of...
CurrenciesPosted by
The Hill

Will digital currencies dethrone or cement the US dollar?

As crypto markets continue to attract attention and digital technologies threaten to upend the entire financial system, governments and reserve banks are racing to keep up and reassert themselves. Some, including India, Nigeria, and Turkey, have proposed banning decentralized crypto assets over the risk of money laundering and tax evasion. At the same time, many — especially China — are exploring how they might leverage digital technologies to create their own centralized Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDC) and potentially challenge U.S. monetary hegemony and the value proposition of decentralized crypto assets.
Worldcoingeek.com

Turkey begins digital currency transactions over $1200

Digital currency exchanges in Turkey are now required to report transactions of over 10,000 lira (approximately $1,200) to the government, as part of a state crackdown on financial crimes and tax avoidance. The measures were announced by the Minister of Treasury and Finance Lütfi Elvan, putting the Financial Crimes Investigation...
MarketsPosted by
Daily Herald

Facebook-backed digital currency project Diem shifts to US

A once-ambitious Facebook-backed digital currency project - formerly known as Libra, now called Diem - is shifting operations from Switzerland to the U.S. and said it plans to launch a cryptocurrency tied to the U.S. dollar later this year. As part of the move, Diem said it is also withdrawing...
Marketsmoneyweek.com

Central bank digital currencies: the future of money

It’s a state-backed, digital-only currency that is issued and overseen by a central bank. Only one central-bank digital currency (CBDC) is actually in operation so far, a small-scale rollout in the Bahamas last October. But more than 50 central banks, in countries or blocs representing the bulk of global GDP – including China, the US and the UK – are exploring them. A digital currency is simply one that never takes physical form: it remains on a virtual network and is stored and exchanged digitally. Thus it is different from the “electronic currency” that today makes up the vast majority of the money supply (for example, the money held in bank accounts that could be withdrawn as physical cash). And a CBDC is different from bitcoin, or other cryptocurrencies, which are decentralised “permissionless” currencies that are not managed by any central authority. CBDCs are issued by central banks on behalf of governments.
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Analysis: What U.S. inflation signs would cause Fed to change course?

A bigger-than-expected increase in U.S. consumer prices has put investors on high alert for more signs of inflationary pressure that could tilt the Federal Reserve toward raising interest rates. Several investors said the consumer price index report released on Wednesday was not enough to prompt the Fed to change its...
Chinainsidesources.com

China’s ‘Digital Yuan’ and the Race for a Global Digital Currency

China recently unveiled its own national digital currency. The development creates an instant threat to the U.S. dollar’s role as the world’s reserve currency. It gives China a powerful new tool for exercising “soft power,” and massively undermines one of the United States’ most important foreign policy weapons. Failure to respond effectively will seriously harm America’s global standing.
BusinessReuters

Jobs, inflation data surprises not changing Fed plans, Clarida says

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The twin surprises of weak jobs growth and strong inflation in April has not dented the U.S. central bank’s plans to keep its support for the economy wide open, Fed vice chair Richard Clarida said on Wednesday, adding it will still be “some time” before the economy is healed enough for that to change.
BusinessTelegraph

Fed QE really will cause inflation this time

The US labour market is as tight as a drum. Small firms cannot find workers, and hourly wages are suddenly surging. It screams incipient inflation. The National Federation of Independent Businesses said 45pc of its members are struggling to fill positions, the highest since the modern series began in the early 1970s.
CurrenciesPosted by
Reuters

Chancellor: Digital currencies are no “stablecoin”

Digital coins issued by central banks could prove the most significant financial innovation since the invention of paper money. Central bankers claim their new money will drive bitcoin and other cryptos out of the market. But if the early history of paper money is any guide, a digital currency at the outset will be no “stablecoin”, and is more likely to prove a force for inflation and other economic woes.
Technologyledgerinsights.com

Digital yuan takes another step forward with Alipay availability

Yesterday several Chinese news outlets, including those controlled by the state, said that some can now use the Chinese central bank digital currency (CBDC), the digital yuan, within the Alipay app. Alipay is the largest digital payments wallet with more than a billion users. Although the e-CNY functionality is not available to all, it is enabled for a significant minority of Alipay users while the digital currency is still in its pilot phase.
EconomyTelegraph

Digital currency is the future. The quicker we develop an e-pound, the better

One of the many ways in which China is leapfrogging the West is in its development of a state-backed digital currency. The Communist authorities have announced that an electronic yuan will be in circulation in time for the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics. They expect it to lower transaction costs and boost growth while making fraud and tax evasion harder.
WorldPosted by
pymnts

Kazakstan Central Bank Eyes Creating Digital Tenge Currency

Kazakhstan is the latest country to potentially consider a central bank digital currency (CBDC), according to Coindesk Thursday (May 6). The National Bank for the Republic of Kazakhstan said it plans to call the new digital coin the "digital tenge." In Kazakstan, the tenge is the basic monetary unit and...