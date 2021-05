Avalanche will clinch first place, Presidents' Trophy with win against Kings. Welcome to the Stanley Cup Playoffs Buzz, a daily look at the races for the 2021 NHL postseason. There are six days left in the regular season and each of the 16 spots in the Stanley Cup Playoffs has been claimed. The four berths in the eight-team MassMutual East Division, eight-team Honda West Division, eight-team Discover Central Division and seven-team Scotia North Division have been clinched. The Presidents' Trophy and top positions in the West have yet to be determined.