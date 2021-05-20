newsbreak-logo
Montana adds 100 new COVID-19 cases, two more deaths

By PAUL HAMBY
Missoulian
Montana added 100 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, and two more of its residents have died due to the virus. The number of confirmed active cases in the state dropped to 967, down from 988 the previous day. The most recent deaths reported by the Montana Department of Public Health and Human Services, who were residents of Musselshell and Yellowstone counties, brought the statewide death toll since the start of the pandemic to 1,604 people.

