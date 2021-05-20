Sharon Kennedy: Revenge on the porcupines
It’s been a year or more since I mentioned anything about the feud I’m waging with porcupines. For the past dozen years, these prickly rodents have taken up residence in my garage. They’ve dined on my back porch steps. They’ve fought each other outside my front door. They’ve gnawed every piece of 90 year old wood in my pump house. There are at least 100,000 trees on my road. With all that wood available, I have only one question: Why do porcupines invade my space?www.cheboygannews.com