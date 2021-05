BELLEVILLE — Cooper Usgaard’s grand slam to center in the top of the seventh rallied Marshall’s baseball team to a 7-5 Capitol South win over Belleville on Tuesday. Marshall (3-3, 2-1 in conference) trailed 5-3 entering the seventh. Cole Denniston began the winning rally with a leadoff walk and Haiden Nolden followed with a base hit up the middle. One out later, Kelby Peterson hit an infield single to load the bases and set the stage for Usgaard’s slam. He finished the game with five RBIs.