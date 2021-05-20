newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Indian River, MI

Birth Announcements

Cheboygan Tribune
 3 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleAshlynn Luu Yost was born May 14, 2021 at 11:07 p.m. at McLaren Northern Michigan Hospital in Petoskey to Andrew and Jessica Yost of Indian River. She weighed 7 pounds, 14.8 ounces and was 20 and one-half inches long. Her sibling is Auron Yost. Her grandparents are Randy and Edieth Yost of Indian River and Diane Hannan of Petoskey.

www.cheboygannews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indian River, MI
City
Gaylord, MI
City
Petoskey, MI
City
Otsego, MI
City
Cheboygan, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birthing Center#Grandparents#Great Grandparents#Destiny#Luu
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adrian Smith
Related
Cheboygan, MICheboygan Tribune

Save A Piece of Cheboygan History

If you grew up in Cheboygan, you probably came to the Opera House to sing with your kindergarten class, and every class upward, to perform with the Middle or Upper School Choir, to play with the school band or the Jazz band or to take part in your school play or church pageant.
Cheboygan, MICheboygan Tribune

COP-ESD offering summer manufacturing camps to middle schoolers

INDIAN RIVER — Middle school students in the Cheboygan, Otsego and Presque Isle Educational Service District will have a new opportunity to experience new things through the summer manufacturing camps the COP-ESD is offering. "This is made possible through a Marshall Plan for Talent grant that was received by three...
Cheboygan, MICheboygan Tribune

Prep Roundup: Chiefs fight back, earn split with Ramblers

BOYNE CITY — The winning streak had to come to an end at some point. On Friday, the Cheboygan varsity baseball team's stellar eight-game stretch of winning ended after a 5-0 loss to Boyne City in game one of a non-conference doubleheader. However, the Chiefs showed resiliency when they needed...
Alcona County, MIweather.gov

Frost Advisory issued for Alcona, Alpena, Antrim, Arenac, Benzie, Charlevoix, Cheboygan by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-14 00:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-14 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Alcona; Alpena; Antrim; Arenac; Benzie; Charlevoix; Cheboygan; Emmet; Gladwin; Grand Traverse; Iosco; Leelanau; Manistee; Montmorency; Ogemaw; Otsego; Presque Isle FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Temperatures as low as 33 will result in frost formation. * WHERE...Portions of Northern Lower Michigan. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left uncovered.
Onaway, MICheboygan Tribune

Prep Roundup: Onaway baseball swept at Rudyard

RUDYARD — The Onaway varsity baseball team suffered 13-6 and 24-10 losses to Rudyard in a non-conference road doubleheader on Wednesday. During the seven-run defeat, Onaway's Spencer Nash had a team-high three hits — including a home run — along with two RBI and three runs scored, while Cody Lovelace and Cole Selke each had two hits and scored a run. Ian Veal added two hits.
Alcona County, MIweather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Alcona, Alpena, Antrim, Arenac by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-11 03:54:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-11 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps to protect tender plants from the cold. Target Area: Alcona; Alpena; Antrim; Arenac; Beaver Island and surrounding islands; Benzie; Charlevoix; Cheboygan; Crawford; Emmet; Gladwin; Grand Traverse; Iosco; Kalkaska; Leelanau; Manistee; Missaukee; Montmorency; Ogemaw; Oscoda; Otsego; Presque Isle; Roscommon; Wexford FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EDT THIS MORNING * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures in the upper 20s to lower 30s. * WHERE...Portions of Northern Lower Michigan. * WHEN...Until 8 AM EDT this morning. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions may kill crops and other sensitive vegetation.
Antrim County, MIweather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Antrim, Benzie, Charlevoix, Cheboygan, Crawford, Emmet by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-12 01:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-12 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Antrim; Benzie; Charlevoix; Cheboygan; Crawford; Emmet; Grand Traverse; Kalkaska; Manistee; Missaukee; Montmorency; Ogemaw; Oscoda; Otsego; Presque Isle; Roscommon; Wexford FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM EDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected. * WHERE...Portions of Northern Lower Michigan. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will damage crops and other sensitive vegetation.
Cheboygan, MIMarie Evening News

Sault boys, girls capture titles at Cheboygan Invitational

CHEBOYGAN — Sault High swept both the boys and girls titles at the Cheboygan Invitational track and field meet Monday. The Blue Devils won the boys meet with 183 points. Cheboygan was second with 123, followed by St. Ignace, 99; Newberry, 34; Rudyard, 33; and Pellston, 20. First-place finishers for...
Michigan StateCheboygan Tribune

Sports Roundup: Maybank III second at Michigan Medal Play event

DETROIT — Cheboygan's PJ Maybank III kept his strong golf season going this past weekend. Playing down at Detroit Golf Club, Maybank III finished with a four-day score of 280 (even-par) to take second place at the Michigan Medal Play tournament. Maybank III's tournament started off strong, as he fired...
Cheboygan, MICheboygan Tribune

Cheboygan teams sweep Sault in SAC matchups

SAULT STE. MARIE — The last few weeks have been nothing short of a nightmare for head coach Sam Raymus and the Cheboygan varsity softball team. COVID-19 protocols, postponing games, terrible weather, you name it — and the Chiefs have had to deal with it. However, the Chiefs might've found...
Alcona County, MIweather.gov

Freeze Warning issued for Alcona, Alpena, Cheboygan, Crawford, Iosco, Kalkaska by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-07 00:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-07 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Alcona; Alpena; Cheboygan; Crawford; Iosco; Kalkaska; Missaukee; Montmorency; Ogemaw; Oscoda; Otsego; Presque Isle; Roscommon; Wexford FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 8 AM EDT FRIDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected. * WHERE...Portions of Northern Lower Michigan. * WHEN...From midnight tonight to 8 AM EDT Friday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Petoskey, MICheboygan Tribune

Maybank III breaks Cheboygan golf school record, Chiefs second at Petoskey

PETOSKEY — It was a record he wanted to break right from the beginning. Not only did he break it, he shattered it. Playing on a rainy day, Cheboygan sophomore golfer PJ Maybank III broke the school record for best score in a tournament, firing a seven-under 64 to earn medalist honors at the Petoskey Invitational held at Bay View Country Club on Monday.
Cheboygan, MICheboygan Tribune

Pearson, O'Brien, Smith lead way on BCAM's Best teams

MIDLAND — During his senior season at Onaway, Kevin Pearson was nothing short of sensational. Even with his high school career now complete, the Onaway star guard is still bringing home well-earned accolades for his performance on the court this past campaign. Most recently, Pearson was named to the Basketball...
Lansing, MIPosted by
MLive

Cheboygan County lottery club plans hot air balloon ride after winning $378K Fantasy 5 jackpot

LANSING, MI -- The five members of a lottery club from Cheboygan County know exactly what they’re going to do with their money after they won a $378,804 Fantasy 5 jackpot. “We are very excited about winning this prize. We have always said if we win, we would go on a hot air balloon ride, so that will be the first thing we do with our winnings,” the club members said.
Cheboygan, MICheboygan Tribune

Cheboygan softball team falls at Alpena

ALPENA — The Cheboygan varsity softball team suffered a sweep at Alpena during a non-conference doubleheader on Thursday, April 29. The Chiefs suffered a 9-2 loss in the opener, then lost 13-1 in the nightcap against the Wildcats. In game one, Kaitlyn Penfield led Cheboygan with two doubles, while Zoey...