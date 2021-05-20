Birth Announcements

Effective: 2021-05-12 01:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-05-12 08:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above- ground pipes to protect them from freezing. Target Area: Antrim; Benzie; Charlevoix; Cheboygan; Crawford; Emmet; Grand Traverse; Kalkaska; Manistee; Missaukee; Montmorency; Ogemaw; Oscoda; Otsego; Presque Isle; Roscommon; Wexford FREEZE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 8 AM EDT WEDNESDAY * WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected. * WHERE...Portions of Northern Lower Michigan. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 8 AM EDT Wednesday. * IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will damage crops and other sensitive vegetation.