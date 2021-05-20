25 Buffs Advance to NCAA West Preliminaries

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleBOULDER – Colorado track and field will send a squad of 25 student-athletes to the NCAA West Preliminaries May 26-May 29 at Texas A&M in College Station. The CU women racked up 16 athletes to the prelims across eight different events. The men are sending nine individuals in five different events. All athletes will be battling for a top-12 spot in their events to advance to the 2021 NCAA Track and Field Championships June 9-June 12 at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.

Oregon StateUSA Today

Oregon softball denied NCAA Regional

It’s been several years, but the Oregon Ducks softball team is back in the NCAA tournament. Unfortunately, in a surprising turn of events, the Ducks will not host a Regional despite a 37-15 overall record and finishing third in the Pac-12. Instead, a date with former coach Mike White is...
College Station, TXKBTX.com

Texas A&M Selected to Norman Regional

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Texas A&M softball makes its 19th-consecutive appearance in the NCAA Division I Softball Championship, as the Aggies were selected to the Norman Regional, the committee announced Sunday. Texas A&M (31-21) faces Wichita State (39-11-1) on Friday, May 21 at 5 p.m. CT on ESPN2, while Oklahoma...
Oregon Stateorangemedianetwork.com

Oregon State Women's Golf team upset with treatment at NCAA Regionals

Without being given a chance to show how their team could make it into the NCAA Tournament, Oregon State’s women's golf season has come to an abrupt end with the cancellation of the Baton Rouge Regional. Brad Hurlbut, a spokesperson for the NCAA addressed the women's golf coaches and student-athletes...
Oregon Statechatsports.com

Men of Oregon Make It 14 in a Row

LOS ANGELES, Calif. – Powered by its depth across the board, the Men of Oregon won the 2021 Pac-12 team title to extend the program's conference winning streak to 14 in a row. The Ducks finished the three-day competition with 185 points, outpacing the field by nearly 60 points. The UO women collected five wins and finished as the meet runner-up with 151 points.
Oregon StatePosted by
The Oregonian

Oregon baseball returns to top 10 after sweep of Utah

EUGENE — Oregon baseball is back in the top 10 of the majority of the major polls following a series sweep of Utah. The Ducks (33-11, 17-7 Pac-12) are No. 6 in d1baseball.com, No. 7 in the USA Today coaches poll, No. 9 Collegiate Baseball, No. 13 in Baseball America and Perfect Game after beating the Utes in all three games this weekend. That’s up from Nos. 9-16 last week.
Oregon StateDemocrat-Herald

OSU softball: Hammoude named Pac-12 player of week

Oregon State's Frankie Hammoude was named Pac-12's softball player of the week on Monday. Hammoude, who was named to the all-Pac-12 first team on Sunday, belted four home runs in the Beavers’ series at Utah over the weekend. In the process, the first-baseman set the Oregon State single season record with 17 on the year. Hammoude went 6 for 12 with two walks during this week’s four-game set. She drove in a total of six runs over that stretch.
College Station, TXtexags.com

Around Aggieland (5/17)

During Monday's edition of TexAgs Radio, Richard Zane joined to take us Around Aggieland and provided updates from the diamonds, the tennis courts and beyond following a busy weekend for the Maroon & White. Track & Field. Over the weekend, Texas A&M hosted the 2021 Southeastern Conference Outdoor Championships at...
Oregon StateSalem News Online

Marx throws in Pac-12

LOS ANGELES — Oregon State freshman Caitlyn Marx competed in two throwing events at the Pac-12 Track and Field Championships over the weekend. Marx, who was a state runner-up at Salem High School, was 19th in the women’s discus Sunday with a toss of 143-feet-11 at Loker Track Stadium on the campus of the University of Southern California.
Oregon StateSports Illustrated

Oregon's Te-Hina Paopao Makes the cut for 2021 USA U19 World Cup Team

Oregon point guard Te-Hina Paopao has been selected to the 2021 USA U19 World Cup Team following three days of trials. She is one of nine athletes who were named to the team, and five additional finalists will compete for the remaining three roster spots, according to a USA Basketball press release.
College Station, TXkagstv.com

Women’s Basketball’s Slate for 2021 Paradise Jam Announced

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M women’s basketball’s three-game slate for the 2021 Paradise Jam on Nov. 25-27 features matchups against Pitt, South Dakota and Northwestern, tournament officials announced on Monday. The 2021 Southeastern Conference Champions are scheduled to tipoff in the Reef Tournament against Pitt on Thursday, Nov. 25...
Eugene, ORGoDucks.com

Ducks Collect Four Champions on Day Two

LOS ANGELES, Calif. – On day two of the Pac-12 Championships, the Oregon track and field team collected four conference titles—two men and two women—pushing the weekend total to five. Through eight events scored, the Women of Oregon share the lead with Arizona State at 56 points while the Men of Oregon currently sit in second with 54 points.